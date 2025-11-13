The government's plan to scrap police and crime commissioners (PCC) is set to put 37 elected officials out of work across England and Wales.

Home secretary Shabana Mahmood has pressed through a plan to scrap the role, which came into existence under the Conservative-led coalition government in 2012.

Police secretary Sarah Jones told the Commons on Wednesday that the job would be abolished, a decision that has drawn the ire of the Tory benches - whose members accused the government of a lack of consultation.

Here is all you need to know.

What did police and crime commissioners (PCCs) actually do?

It is the responsibility of the PCC to:

Set budgets for their police forces,

Appointing the most senior officer – the chief constable – for their area,

Work with partners on strategies to better fight crime,

Be a spokesman for the local force and a point of contact for issues around policing.

They are party political and elections were first held to decide them in 2012.

Every English and Welsh police force has a PCC, although some areas have the policing work overseen by the area's metro mayor - such as in London, where mayor Sir Sadiq Khan oversees the Metropolitan Police.