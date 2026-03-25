Households in some of the poorest areas in England will continue to pay some of the highest levels of council tax on average, new official figures show.

Residents living in metropolitan areas, mostly concentrated in the North and the Midlands, will see annual bills for Band D properties – the standard measure of council tax – averaging £2,409 this year.

This compares to London boroughs, which include both wealthy and deprived areas, where the average will be £2,068.

Households in areas served by unitary councils, which also have mixed levels of prosperity, will pay Band D charges averaging £2,490, while those billed by county-wide councils are being charged £2,452.

Across England, the average Band D council tax in 2026/27 will be £2,392 – an increase of £111 or 4.9% on 2025-26, according to the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government.

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