By William Mata

Donald Trump has always had a somewhat hostile relationship with the press, but in the past months appears to have turned on female journalists like never before.

The US president shouted “quiet, piggy” at a female reporter when she asked him a question about Jeffrey Epstein, following released emails showing the peadophile financier had said that Mr Trump “knew about the girls”. His outburst aimed at journalist Catherine Lucey on Air Force One this week followed him berating another Bloomberg reporter: “You are the worst. I don’t know why they even have you.” Here are some recent examples of the US president insulting women in the press.

“Give me a break…” - May 5 Mr Trump dismissed a question as to whether the authority of the White House Twitter account had been compromised by sharing an image of the president dressed as the Pope. “Give me a break,” he told Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich. “You mean they can’t take a joke?”

“You don’t listen, you never listen, that’s why you’re second rate” - September 7 Donald Trump attacked NBC News’s Yamiche Alcindor, a black female reporter, after she questioned him about a social media post where he appeared to rage war on Chicago. “Listen. Be quiet. Listen. You don’t listen. You never listen. That’s why you’re second-rate,” Mr Trump told her.

“NBC is fake news, you’ve gone down the tube with almost everyone else” - November 7 Reporter Julie Tsirkin challenged the president over his claim that Wall Mart meals for Thanksgiving will be cheaper this year. Mr Trump responded: “Fake news! You’re fake news… NBC has gone down the tubes, along with most of the rest of them.”

“You’re a terrible person and a terrible reporter” - November 18 Mary Bruce of ABC News asked Mr Trump about a potential conflict of interest after he welcomed Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammed bin Salman. She said the Trump family had done business with the Saudi royal family - and also questioned whether it was right to engage with the head of state after the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. “Who are you with? ABC Fake News, one of the worst in the business…You don’t have to embarrass our guest by asking a question about that.” A few minutes later, Ms Bruce asked him a question about Epstein, to which he fired back in apparent anger. “It’s the way you ask these questions,” he said. “You start off with a man who’s highly respected, asking him a horrible, insubordinate, and just a terrible question. And you could even ask that same exact question nicely. You’re all psyched up, someone psyches you over at ABC. You’re a terrible person and a terrible reporter.”

“I don’t wanna talk about it because fake news like you, you’re a terrible reporter” - November 16 Mr Trump had some strong words for a female reporter who asked about Epstein. “Well, I don’t wanna talk about it because fake news like you—you’re a terrible reporter—fake news like you, they just keep bringing that up to deflect from the tremendous success of the Trump administration.”

“You are the worst. I don’t know why they even have you” - November 18 Mr Trump doubled down on his stance against Bloomberg, going after their reporter when she asked a question about Nick Fuentes, a right wing podcaster. He snapped: “You are the worst. You’re with Bloomberg, right? You are the worst, I don’t know why they even have you.”

