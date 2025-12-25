Lithuanian national Arvydas Maliusis, 38, of Recorder Road in Norwich, was charged with murder on Thursday

A man has been charged with murder after a man died in Ipswich, police say. Picture: Google

Officers were called at 11.37am on Tuesday to a property in College Street where a man had reportedly been found dead, Suffolk Police said. Paramedics attended but the man, aged in his 30s, was declared dead at the scene. A 38-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. Read More: Police to stop recording non-crime hate incidents with new 'common sense' approach