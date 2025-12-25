Lithuanian national, 38, charged with murder in Ipswich after man in 30s found dead at home
Lithuanian national Arvydas Maliusis, 38, of Recorder Road in Norwich, was charged with murder on Thursday
A man has been charged with murder after a man died in Ipswich, police say.
Officers were called at 11.37am on Tuesday to a property in College Street where a man had reportedly been found dead, Suffolk Police said.
Paramedics attended but the man, aged in his 30s, was declared dead at the scene.
A 38-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
Lithuanian national Arvydas Maliusis, 38, of Recorder Road in Norwich, was charged with murder on Thursday, police said.
He has been remanded into custody to appear before Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Friday.
The woman was released on conditional bail, the force added.
The Home Office carried out a post-mortem examination on Wednesday which found the victim had died from injuries to the head, neck, and face, police also said.
The formal cause of death has yet the be determined.
A police scene is in place at the premises in College Street as inquiries continue.