Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has revealed she tried to take her own life just days before quitting the group in 2020.

In a new six-part series, Jesy discusses her mental health battles that prompted her to leave Little Mix in 2020, just days after her suicide attempt. It was the second time Jesy had tried to take her own life following an overdose in 2013. The 34-year-old said online abuse over her appearance meant she couldn't "tolerate the pain any more". Jesy said she felt "really alone" and accused her bandmates of ignoring her cries for help in the lead up to her overdose. "I sat everyone down to explain how I was feeling and I remember one of [their] responses being, 'Are you done now? Is that it?' "I just was so sad, like I was so down, I knew from that moment anyway that I just mentally couldn't do it."

Jesy's mother Janice said she could sense that something wasn’t right with her daughter in the lead up to the attempt. “For a few days before, she had just been really down and not talking much. She wanted to be on her own quite a lot. “I got a gut feeling that something wasn't right. I kept ringing and ringing, but there was no answer. She eventually answered the phone and the way she talking was really slurry. “I heard the phone drop and didn't hear anything else - I knew she'd done something,” Janice said. Janice said the band “wasn't there” for Jesy but understands why other Little Mix members “did get angry at times”. “It's hard to work with someone who is always down when you are always happy.

