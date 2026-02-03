Plane crashes in Greater Manchester with 'two people on board'
The downed aircraft took off from Birmingham and crashed around 13 miles north-east of the city of Manchester.
Emergency services are responding to reports of a plane crashing with two people on board near Rochdale, Greater Manchester Police said.
Listen to this article
Police, firefighters and an air ambulance have been sent to a patch of farmland near the M62 in Littleborough, Rochdale, following reports of a plane crash on Tuesday morning.
A scene has been set up near Hollingworth Lake, a local beauty spot.
The downed aircraft is a small Cirrus SR 20 which had taken off from Birmingham and crashed around 13 miles north-east of the city of Manchester, according to air traffic tracking site Flight Radar.
The Cirrus SR 20 plane model is typically known to a parachute system.
An image shared online appears to show a yellow parachute canopy dangling from a nearby pylon, which it may have become stuck on.
Read more: Man’s body recovered from Essex reservoir after small plane crash
Read more: Plane crash sparks 'major incident' at Essex beauty spot
A Cirrus SR20, registered as G-GXVV, appears to have crashed near Rochdale in the United Kingdom. The aircraft departed Birmingham at 09:59 local time. The last signal was received at around 10:39, south of the M62 motorway near Marsden. At this time, we are not aware of any… pic.twitter.com/UK28Ro5hFN— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) February 3, 2026
Two people are believed to have been in the plane when it crashed.
A spokesman for Birmingham Airport confirmed a private light aircraft left its XLR Executive Jet Centre at around 10am on Tuesday.
A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "Emergency services are responding to reports of a light aircraft crash in the Littleborough area.
"We are currently in attendance to establish the full circumstances and assess any casualties.
"A scene is in place whilst emergency service workers conduct their enquiries and people are asked to avoid the area as this work is carried out."
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch is now investigating the cause of the crash.
A spokesperson said: “An accident involving a light aircraft which occurred today (3 February) near Rochdale, Greater Manchester has been notified to the AAIB.
"An investigation has been launched and a multidisciplinary team of inspectors are on their way to the accident site.”