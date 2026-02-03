Emergency services are responding to reports of a plane crashing with two people on board near Rochdale, Greater Manchester Police said.

Police, firefighters and an air ambulance have been sent to a patch of farmland near the M62 in Littleborough, Rochdale, following reports of a plane crash on Tuesday morning.

A scene has been set up near Hollingworth Lake, a local beauty spot.

The downed aircraft is a small Cirrus SR 20 which had taken off from Birmingham and crashed around 13 miles north-east of the city of Manchester, according to air traffic tracking site Flight Radar.

The Cirrus SR 20 plane model is typically known to a parachute system.

An image shared online appears to show a yellow parachute canopy dangling from a nearby pylon, which it may have become stuck on.

