The teenage sensation is aiming to go back-to-back in defending the Sid Waddell Trophy

Luke Littler reached his third consecutive World final after beating Ryan Searle 6-1 in sets on Friday. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Luke Littler will meet Gian van Veen in the World Championship final at Alexander Palace on Saturday night.

Reigning champion Littler breezed into his third consecutive final following a 6-1 demolition in sets of Ryan Searle in the last four. The 18-year-old will meet rising Dutch star Van Veen, 23, whose semi-final was a lot closer, edging out his idol Gary Anderson in a 6-3 thriller. Both men averaged over 102 and both took out a 170 finish. While Anderson hit more 180s, it was Van Veen's finishing which got the job done.

If Littler triumphs on Saturday, he will become the first man to win back-to-back titles since Anderson a decade ago. The teenage world number one says getting his hands on the silverware will put him in the same bracket as Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen, who dominated the 2000s and 2010s. Speaking after his semi-final win, Littler said: "Obviously in their primes, they were just absolutely unbelievable. I was watching it as a kid. "With what I've done, I can near enough say I'm playing just as well, with the titles, the averages, the amount of nine-darters on TV. "Maybe if I get tomorrow, then I might be on my same level. I’ve got every right to think I can, but I never, ever say I’m going to win it. "Never, ever. I never say I’m going to win this and that. We’ll just see how the darts go, because one day it’s different."

Littler is aiming to become the first player to win back-to-back World titles since Gary Anderson a decade ago. Picture: Getty

If Littler does become champion again – and it is going to take something special to stop him – he would collect a record £1million prize. "It’s a massive prize, but it’s the trophy on the stage, it’s not the money," he said. "Hopefully I can lift the trophy again and think about the money after. "It feels great, not many people have done it [the first three World Championships reaching the final.] "I have joined a short list of people doing that. Now obviously the only goal is to join the list of people going back-to-back champions."

Gian Van Veen will meet Littler after he beat Gary Anderson 6-3. Picture: Getty