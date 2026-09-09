Professional men's golf league LIV Golf filed for bankruptcy in New Jersey, saying it intended to restructure its business with a $49.6 million bankruptcy loan provided by Saudi Arabia.

The company has between $500 million and $1 billion in liabilities, and between $100 million and $500 million in assets, according to its Chapter 11 petition.

LIV Golf said the bankruptcy will allow it to go forward with the support of a new backer, BC Partners Advisors L.P., and transition to a player-first ownership model.

BC Partners and other potential minority investors are expected to provide exit financing and sponsor the company's debt restructuring, LIV Golf said.

LIV has been preparing for its next iteration ever since the PIF said in April that further investment in the rebel circuit no longer aligned with its strategy and that it would cut funding at the close of the 2026 season.

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