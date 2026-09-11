LIVE: Victims of 9/11 remembered around the world on 25th anniversary of terror attack
Two planes collided with the Twin Towers on September 11 2001, with memorials in New York, Virginia, Washington, and beyond marking the tragedy.
The victims of 9/11 are set to be remembered around the world today, 25 years on from the horrific terrorist attack that saw New York City brought to a standstill.
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2,977 people were killed on September 11 2001 after hijackers took control of three planes, two of which were flown into the World Trade Center in New York City, with a third striking the Pentagon in Virginia.
A fourth plane missed its target after passengers learned of the other hijackings, with those on board bravely attempting to overpower the terrorists, ultimately crashing the aircraft into a
Alongside a memorial at Ground Zero, the memorial erected on the original site of the Twin Towers, located in the heart of NYC's financial district, Donald Trump will also deliver a speech from the Pentagon.
Andy Burnham paid tribute to the victims on Friday, with 67 Britons among the nearly 3,000 to lose their lives.
Noting his thoughts are with those who lost friends and family members, the PM adds: "Time may pass, but I know the grief is still felt just as deeply today."
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How did the terror attack unfold?
On September 11, 2001, four commercial flights flying from the northeastern US to California were hijacked mid-flight.
At 8:46am, Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
At 9:02am, Flight 175 crashes into the South Tower.
Read LBC's full timeline of how the terrorist attack unfolded, here.
Prime Minister pays tribute to 67 British victims
Prime Minister Andy Burnham says "hatred and fear did not have the last word on 9/11".
"Time may pass, but I know the grief is still felt just as deeply today," he wrote.
He concluded: "Terror still knocks on the door of democracy, but the United Kingdom and the United States stand together in memory of those we lost, and in defence of the values we cherish."
Light show with 2,977 drones rebuilds New York skyline
New York was illuminated on Wednesday night by a public art display, titled "2,977 Lights Over New York Harbour".
The glowing white lights slowly rose in a spiral, before coming together to form the outline of the Twin Towers.
Videos shared on social media show the drones rebuilding the familiar night sky, without touching the memorial at Ground Zero.
The installation was developed with victim's family members, survivors and first responders.
Welcome to our live coverage
Good morning, and welcome to LBC's live coverage as the world marks the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.