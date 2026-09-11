The victims of 9/11 are set to be remembered around the world today, 25 years on from the horrific terrorist attack that saw New York City brought to a standstill.

2,977 people were killed on September 11 2001 after hijackers took control of three planes, two of which were flown into the World Trade Center in New York City, with a third striking the Pentagon in Virginia.

A fourth plane missed its target after passengers learned of the other hijackings, with those on board bravely attempting to overpower the terrorists, ultimately crashing the aircraft into a

Alongside a memorial at Ground Zero, the memorial erected on the original site of the Twin Towers, located in the heart of NYC's financial district, Donald Trump will also deliver a speech from the Pentagon.

Andy Burnham paid tribute to the victims on Friday, with 67 Britons among the nearly 3,000 to lose their lives.

Noting his thoughts are with those who lost friends and family members, the PM adds: "Time may pass, but I know the grief is still felt just as deeply today."

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