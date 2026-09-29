Andy Burnham is risking a rift within Labour as he plans to take aim at the pensions triple lock in a conference speech.

The Prime Minister is set to give his first address as party leader to the members in Liverpool on Tuesday afternoon.

He is set to discuss the Triple Lock pension, which he is reportedly set to modify or scrap, despite his deputy Lucy Powell telling LBC that he will not.

Mr Burnham was on LBC on Monday and told callers that he would chair a Cobra meeting into developments at RAF Fairford following arrests made at the site.

He also said that his NHS-style social care system will be for "older people but not for children" and has voiced his hopes for a separate deal with Donald Trump if US bans diesel exports.

Mr Burnham told LBC that he will “lay out a very clear path for the country” in his speech at Labour Party conference.

Speaking to LBC, Mr Burnham said: “I will lay out a very clear path for the country tomorrow and it won’t do the usual conference thing, perhaps of just going for the big attack lines on the others and the rabbits out of the hat, I will say things of substance.

“I am trying to speak to your listeners today and tomorrow in really understanding where they are, giving a speech of substance that people will then be able to hear and decide whether they think it is the right direction for the country.”

Here are all of the latest updates as Andy Burnham gives his speech to Labour members.