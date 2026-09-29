LIVE Rayner says Labour is 'rewiring' Britain - ahead of Andy Burnham's first conference speech as PM
Prime Minister addresses party members at event in Liverpool and set to talk about Triple Lock and power grid
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Andy Burnham is risking a rift within Labour as he plans to take aim at the pensions triple lock in a conference speech.
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The Prime Minister is set to give his first address as party leader to the members in Liverpool on Tuesday afternoon.
He is set to discuss the Triple Lock pension, which he is reportedly set to modify or scrap, despite his deputy Lucy Powell telling LBC that he will not.
Mr Burnham was on LBC on Monday and told callers that he would chair a Cobra meeting into developments at RAF Fairford following arrests made at the site.
He also said that his NHS-style social care system will be for "older people but not for children" and has voiced his hopes for a separate deal with Donald Trump if US bans diesel exports.
Mr Burnham told LBC that he will “lay out a very clear path for the country” in his speech at Labour Party conference.
Speaking to LBC, Mr Burnham said: “I will lay out a very clear path for the country tomorrow and it won’t do the usual conference thing, perhaps of just going for the big attack lines on the others and the rabbits out of the hat, I will say things of substance.
“I am trying to speak to your listeners today and tomorrow in really understanding where they are, giving a speech of substance that people will then be able to hear and decide whether they think it is the right direction for the country.”
Here are all of the latest updates as Andy Burnham gives his speech to Labour members.
- Andy Burnham will give his first Labour Party Conference speech as Prime Minister on Tuesday, September 29, from 2pm.
- He will tell the Liverpool crowd that he will set up a new publicly owned “Great British Grid” in a bid to bring UK energy costs down in line with European nations within a decade.
- The PM will also likely talk about the Triple Lock pension, which he is reportedly considering scrapping - despite his deputy Lucy Powell saying that he will not.
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Labour members likely to back pension cuts, poll suggests
Labour members are more likely to support spending reductions on pensions than in any other area, according to a new poll.
The survey by Sky News/YouGov comes as Andy Burnham is expected to call for a review of the pensions triple lock.
Asked to select up to three areas where the government should cut spending, 32% of Labour members chose pensions.
That was followed by overseas aid on 25% and welfare benefits on 23%.
A further 25% said none of the areas listed should face spending cuts.
The NHS and education were the least popular choices for reductions, selected by just 1% each.
Wales Secretary says ministers 'have to look at' state pension
Wales Secretary Stephen Kinnock has said ministers must consider the role of the state pension as the government faces what he described as a difficult fiscal position.
His comments come after Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said cutting the pensions triple lock would be “morally wrong”.
Kinnock said: “All due respect to Sharon, our public finances are in a very, very difficult position.”
“We have got to look at the role of the state pension in that, alongside things like the welfare bill.”
He added that the UK needed a fiscal position that restored “more confidence in the markets”, helping to reduce the interest paid on government debt.
“We have got to look at all these issues in the round,” he said.
What has Andy Burnham done as Prime Minister so far?
Mr Burnham has stressed that changes will be made to "how Britain is governed" and has already made some progress towards his goals. In two months as PM, he has:
- Decreased the cost of bus fares in Britain from £3 per day to £2,
- Announced a £850m tax cut on electricity bills,
- Opened No 10 North,
- Cut business rates at pubs, clubs and live music venues,
- Extended railcards for some passengers,
- Announced more than 100 mental health centres to open in libraries and banks,
- Pledged to get all rough sleepers off the streets this winter
Angela Rayner vows to place cap on admin fees for leaseholders
Angela Rayner said she had "unfinished business", as she pledged to place a cap on administration fees for leaseholders.
The Housing Secretary told the Labour Party conference: "I have a bit of unfinished business – confronting the scandal faced by millions of leaseholders who have found their dream of home ownership turned into a nightmare."
Ms Rayner said the Government is "ending the injustice of fleeceholds", adding: "Abolishing the sickening threats of people’s homes being snatched away by their landlord for the slightest breach, and we’re finally dealing with ground rents."
She added: "Ground rents are not the only rip-off.
"I’ve heard of leaseholders being charged £250 for permission to own a pet, £400 for permission to change their own front door, and then a further £60 fee to put a doorbell on that door – just for the basic right to do what you want in your own home.
"Yet another example of how people feel powerless."
When are all of the party conference dates
Conservative
The ICC Birmingham and Hyatt Regency Birmingham will host the event from October 4-7.
Green
The Green Party's conference will be October 2-4 at Brighton Centre.
Labour
Labour's conference was in Liverpool from September 27-30.
Liberal Democrat
The Lib Dems held their conference from September 19-22.
Plaid Cymru
The Welsh nationalists will have their conference in Llandudno from October 2-5.
Reform
The conference was from September 3-5 at the NEC Birmingham, although the first day is their "business event" which was one day ahead of the main conference.
Restore
The party has not publicised any information about a conference.
Scottish National Party
The SNP will have its conference from October 15-17 at the P&J Live centre in Aberdeen.
Your Party
No conference has yet been announced.
Burnham to announce new GB Grid in bid to bring down energy costs
Andy Burnham will announce plans to create GB Grid – a new body under the Great British Energy umbrella that will be the first publicly owned player in electricity networks since privatisation under Margaret Thatcher.
The move will give “more public control” to help reform the “broken energy market,” he will say.
Mr Burnham will say it aims to boost competition and speed up grid connections for businesses – which have complained about how delays have hampered investment.
Splits emerge as Labour's Deputy Leader says party 'committed to triple lock' but Burnham prepares to signal its end
Andy Burnham is poised to signal the end of the pensions triple lock in his major speech today at the Labour Party conference.
He is expected to say that the system is not working in its current form and should be reviewed in the party's next manifesto.
Sir Keir Starmer’s 2024 manifesto committed to keeping the policy, which requires the state pension to rise in line with inflation, average earnings or 2.5 per cent every year.