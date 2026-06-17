LIVE updates: England play Croatia in first World Cup 2026 match
Fans drink Texas bar dry but are told they cannot bring large England flags inside Dallas Stadium, while Thomas Tuchel says he will not sing the national anthem
England begin their World Cup this evening at 9pm against Croatia. Follow all the build-up and action here with LBC.
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Thomas Tuchel’s team kick off their campaign against Croatia with the hopes of a nation resting on their shoulders and captain Harry Kane believing this is one of their best opportunities to win a major tournament.
The Three Lions' first match will be against their 2018 conquerors, Croatia at the Dallas Stadium later tonight, on the back of two warm-up game wins against New Zealand and Costa Rica.
Pub bookings have surged more than 300% for the match, while Tuchel has said that it is an "honour" to lead England but added he will not sing the national anthem.
Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has praised England captain Kane ahead of tonight's game.
"They have the best striker in the world, they have Kane and Kane can do a hell of a lot," said Dalic ahead of tonight's match.
England's fans are in fine form ahead of the game, with hundreds of England fans ignoring police pleas to move on from a Dallas pub as they downed more than 5,000 beers ahead of the Three Lions’ World cup opener.
Follow all of the build-up and action in our blog
Jane the Chimp picks England to win
Jane the baby chimp at Wingham Wildlife Park has picked England as the winner tonight
Killjoy council bans England flags
People living on the “UK’s most patriotic street” have been told they aren’t allowed to fly England flags.
Ahead of tonight’s World Cup opener, people on Torrington Ave in Bristol have been told by council killjoys that they can’t put up flags.
Bristol City Council’s Green leader Tony Dyer ordered people not to fly flags “on lampposts or railings or any public property”.
He cited health and safety issues.
What you need to know before the match
The Three Lions are poised to begin their World Cup 2026 campaign against Croatia, with a late kick-off owing to the game being played in Texas. Here’s what you need to know - read the full article
Welcome to LBC's live coverage of England v Croatia at the World Cup 2026!
England begin their World Cup campaign at 9pm UK time against Croatia.
Follow all the build-up and action with LBC here.