England begin their World Cup this evening at 9pm against Croatia. Follow all the build-up and action here with LBC.

Thomas Tuchel’s team kick off their campaign against Croatia with the hopes of a nation resting on their shoulders and captain Harry Kane believing this is one of their best opportunities to win a major tournament.

The Three Lions' first match will be against their 2018 conquerors, Croatia at the Dallas Stadium later tonight, on the back of two warm-up game wins against New Zealand and Costa Rica.

Pub bookings have surged more than 300% for the match, while Tuchel has said that it is an "honour" to lead England but added he will not sing the national anthem.

Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has praised England captain Kane ahead of tonight's game.

"They have the best striker in the world, they have Kane and Kane can do a hell of a lot," said Dalic ahead of tonight's match.

England's fans are in fine form ahead of the game, with hundreds of England fans ignoring police pleas to move on from a Dallas pub as they downed more than 5,000 beers ahead of the Three Lions’ World cup opener.

Follow all of the build-up and action in our blog