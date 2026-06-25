LIVE: Brits brace for sweltering temperatures with mercury set to hit 37C following hottest June night on record
Overnight temperatures in Cardiff failed to drop below 23.5C - as the mercury reached all-time highs earlier in the day
Brits are bracing for another day of sweltering temperatures, with yesterday's record-breaking highs of 26.1 degrees looking set to tumble.
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Wednesday night saw the UK experience the hottest June night on record, as temperatures in Cardiff failed to drop below 23.5C, exceeding the previous record of 22.7C set in 1976.
It comes after emergency services confirmed that 10 motorists were taken to the hospital on Thursday after drivers found themselves stranded in searing temperatures on the M25.
Thursday is expected to bring new record highs, as the mercury creeps towards 40C.
With schools closing early and many train services reduced or suspended into Thursday afternoon, even solar panels were seen to fail, faltering under the glare of the afternoon sun.
Train operators have also warned against all non-essential travel because of the "severe weather".
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Here is a rundown of the latest headlines:
- Temperatures are set to peak at 40C today in some parts of England and Wales
- The Met Office has extended a rare red warning for extreme heat on Wednesday, with record-breaking temperatures across the south coast of England
- Many train services will not operate on Thursday afternoon, with Thameslink, Great Northern and Southern passengers have been urged to only travel if "absolutely necessary"
Network Rail warned there would be “significant disruption” across England and Wales, with speed restrictions in place to minimise the risk from heat-related issues.
- Thousands of schools have also closed due to the heat
Only travel if ‘absolutely necessary’, train passengers urged
Train passengers are being urged to only travel if “absolutely necessary” on Thursday and Friday in areas most affected by extreme heat.
Network Rail said trains will operate at reduced speeds and services will be cut for “safety reasons”.
Heat-related issues that can affect the railway include buckled rails, sagging overhead electric wires and lineside fires.
Network Rail urged passengers to “only travel if absolutely necessary” if at least part of their journey is within the Met Office’s red warning zone on Thursday, and amber warning zone on Friday.
Almost one in five say employers have no measures to help with heatwave
Almost one in five employers have no measures in place to help workers cope with the heatwave, new research suggests.
Many employers are taking steps to respond, but the response to the hot weather has been uneven, said the Chartered Management Institute (CMI).
Its survey of 1,000 managers found that a third said their company had relaxed dress codes, while a quarter said flexible working hours were being offered.
A minority of respondents reported wellbeing measures such as free refreshments, additional breaks and reduced workloads or adjusted expectations.
Almost one in five said their employer has no measures in place at all.
London bus drivers speak out about stifling working conditions
London bus drivers say faulty air conditioning and inadequate cooling systems are leaving in stifling conditions amid the UK's heatwave - despite rules requiring every bus to have some form of cooling.
All bus driver booths must be fitted with an air cooling or air conditioning system.
But drivers claim units are often faulty, while older buses are said to have ineffective cooling systems, such as fans that blow hot air.
One driver told LBC the temperature inside his booth had reached a sweltering 48C this week.
Read the full story here.
Ten rushed to hospital after being stuck on motorway for eight hours
At least ten people were hospitalised due to the heat while sitting in a queue on the M25 caused by a major crash.
Drivers were left stranded in long tailbacks yesterday after a crash between a van and a lorry.
Drivers faced “severe and prolonged” congestion as temperatures soared towards 40C
Read the full story here.
Welcome back!
Welcome back to our live weather blog.
After a sweltering Wednesday that saw record-breaking June temperatures grip the UK, today's highs look to go to go even higher.
Stay tuned for our live coverage as the mercury rises and the heat continues.
Jannik Sinner has no problem with record UK heat as he beats Cameron Norrie
Sinner beat British number one Cameron Norrie 6-3 6-3 in an exhibition game on Wednesday at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at Hurlingham in west London on what was the warmest June day on record in the UK.
The Italian appeared to come through the game well and afterwards was relaxed about his prospects of performing should the weather persist.
Sinner said he is doing “everything possible” to ensure there is no repeat of his French Open second-round exit last month in which he struggled to contend with the Paris heat.
The world number one complained of feeling dizzy and “wanting to vomit” as he was knocked out by Juan Manuel Cerundolo at Roland Garros in what was one of the biggest grand slam upsets of recent years.
He was forced into a mid-game medical timeout and left the court at the end of the third and fourth sets and was clearly labouring against the world number 56.
MPs approve new budget to reduce emissions
MPs have approved a new carbon budget designed to reduce emissions by 87% from 1990 levels by 2040.
Katie White, the climate minister, said record-breaking temperatures showed why climate change was not "a problem for tomorrow", as she called on MPs to support the seventh carbon budget.
In the Commons, MPs voted to approve the Carbon Budget Order 2026 by 332 votes to 94, majority 238.
Pope’s audience goes ahead in blazing Rome heat
Thousands of Catholic pilgrims pressed on with their visit to the Vatican despite the heatwave sweeping across Italy, gathering in St Peter’s Square for Pope Leo’s weekly audience.
With temperatures in Rome reaching 35C, many in the crowd used umbrellas for shade and fans to keep cool as they waited for the Pope to appear.
Pope Leo still greeted worshippers in the square, as much of Italy remained under intense heat alerts.
One pilgrim from Spain, Monica Ruiz, said the conditions had not spoiled the moment, telling reporters: “We did not feel any heat at all, only great love for the Pope.”
Weather warnings remain in place into the weekend
Wednesday: Amber and red extreme heat warnings came into force at 09:00, covering large parts of England and Wales.
Thursday: Those same warnings remain in place until 23:59 BST. A separate yellow thunderstorm warning has also been issued for south-west England from 18:00 to 23:59.
Friday: A new amber extreme heat warning will run from 00:00 to 23:59, covering south-east England, eastern England and parts of the Midlands.
Saturday: Another amber extreme heat warning will be in force from 00:00 until 21:00, covering a smaller area including London, the South East and the East of England.