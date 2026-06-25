Brits are bracing for another day of sweltering temperatures, with yesterday's record-breaking highs of 26.1 degrees looking set to tumble.

Wednesday night saw the UK experience the hottest June night on record, as temperatures in Cardiff failed to drop below 23.5C, exceeding the previous record of 22.7C set in 1976.

It comes after emergency services confirmed that 10 motorists were taken to the hospital on Thursday after drivers found themselves stranded in searing temperatures on the M25.

Thursday is expected to bring new record highs, as the mercury creeps towards 40C.

With schools closing early and many train services reduced or suspended into Thursday afternoon, even solar panels were seen to fail, faltering under the glare of the afternoon sun.

Train operators have also warned against all non-essential travel because of the "severe weather".

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