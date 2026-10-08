Commissioner reveals over 100 tag breaches a day in London

Following on from caller Kirsty's question about the early release scheme, Sir Mark said the Met is arresting 2/3 early-release offenders a week since the start of August.

He went on: "We're getting increasing numbers of tag breaches that to enforce that probation are sending to us.

"I think it's now over 100 tag breaches a day in London, we're being sent."

Nick probed him: "Tagging doesn't work, Commissioner, does it?"

Sir Mark answered: "Tagging could work. I think it's a— if you put someone in the community, you're saying, Nick, we're giving you a chance, we're putting you in the community, but you need to behave, and we're going to monitor your behaviour through tagging. I think that is a reasonable thing to do.

Nick probed him again: "But your officers are busy enough already, Mark, without having to have 100+ tagging breaches a day."

'Jeopardy'

Sir Mark that there needs to be "jeopardy".

He explained: "We're seeing 95% plus of the tagging breaches that we arrest are simply being bailed back into the community on the same condition. So there is zero sanction."



Nick then describes this as a "revolving door".

Sir Mark went on: "And the other thing we're seeing more of, because with fewer offenders being remanded in custody pre-charge— so just to help listeners, so when we charge somebody, the court have got a choice.

"Do you keep them in prison before the trial or do you have them on bail in the community? And we press for, with the most dangerous and prolific individuals, that they should be remanded in prison.

He added they're seeing fewer people remanded in prison and the number of people failing to appear at court is now going up.

"So I saw some data the other day. We've gone from, so far this year, start of this year, we were getting 800 arrest warrants. a month, we're now getting the best part of 1,600 because more volatile people are being put back out into the community. So this is a really difficult situation. What are we going to do about it?

'Difficult issue'

Turning back to the caller, Sir Mark said: "So, Kirsty, we will do everything we can, and so as the volumes get bigger and bigger, but what we're doing is trying to get sharper and sharper at spotting the most dangerous people and going after them. And at least the system needs to be more joined up at dealing with the most dangerous, most prolific. But I'm really concerned - and I've heard Clare Waxman, National Victim Commissioner, talk about this - about sort of issues around those obsessive offenders who are repeat domestic violence offenders, repeat stalkers.