As it happened - Sir Mark Rowley speaks to LBC after Met arrests 700 in phone theft crackdown
Read the transcript of what happened when Sir Mark Rowley appeared on LBC
Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley spoke to Nick Ferrari this morning after the force made 700 arrests in a months-long crackdown on phone theft.
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Hundreds of people were arrested and hundreds of suspected stolen mobile phones were recovered. Sir Mark spoke to Nick Ferrari on LBC this morning and will take calls from LBC listeners.
This blog has now concluded. Scroll down to see what the Commissioner said to Nick this morning.
Commissioner reveals over 100 tag breaches a day in London
Following on from caller Kirsty's question about the early release scheme, Sir Mark said the Met is arresting 2/3 early-release offenders a week since the start of August.
He went on: "We're getting increasing numbers of tag breaches that to enforce that probation are sending to us.
"I think it's now over 100 tag breaches a day in London, we're being sent."
Nick probed him: "Tagging doesn't work, Commissioner, does it?"
Sir Mark answered: "Tagging could work. I think it's a— if you put someone in the community, you're saying, Nick, we're giving you a chance, we're putting you in the community, but you need to behave, and we're going to monitor your behaviour through tagging. I think that is a reasonable thing to do.
Nick probed him again: "But your officers are busy enough already, Mark, without having to have 100+ tagging breaches a day."
'Jeopardy'
Sir Mark that there needs to be "jeopardy".
He explained: "We're seeing 95% plus of the tagging breaches that we arrest are simply being bailed back into the community on the same condition. So there is zero sanction."
Nick then describes this as a "revolving door".
Sir Mark went on: "And the other thing we're seeing more of, because with fewer offenders being remanded in custody pre-charge— so just to help listeners, so when we charge somebody, the court have got a choice.
"Do you keep them in prison before the trial or do you have them on bail in the community? And we press for, with the most dangerous and prolific individuals, that they should be remanded in prison.
He added they're seeing fewer people remanded in prison and the number of people failing to appear at court is now going up.
"So I saw some data the other day. We've gone from, so far this year, start of this year, we were getting 800 arrest warrants. a month, we're now getting the best part of 1,600 because more volatile people are being put back out into the community. So this is a really difficult situation. What are we going to do about it?
'Difficult issue'
Turning back to the caller, Sir Mark said: "So, Kirsty, we will do everything we can, and so as the volumes get bigger and bigger, but what we're doing is trying to get sharper and sharper at spotting the most dangerous people and going after them. And at least the system needs to be more joined up at dealing with the most dangerous, most prolific. But I'm really concerned - and I've heard Clare Waxman, National Victim Commissioner, talk about this - about sort of issues around those obsessive offenders who are repeat domestic violence offenders, repeat stalkers.
"They are some of them are very difficult, very dangerous, and this is a very difficult issue that they're now going to be released early.
Met spending millions on kennels for dangerous dogs following XL Bully ban
Emma from Reading asked: "I wondered if the Met were pushing the Government to try and stop the illegal breeding of these dogs and all dogs, because the XL Bully has been banned, but other dogs are being bred in its place”
Emma says she has two rescue XL Bully dogs, who she describes as “the most wonderful dogs” and is concerned about the breeding.
Sir Mark Rowley told LBC’s Nick Ferrari: “It is a real concern, and over the last few years, we are spending millions and millions of pounds more money kennelling dangerous dogs that we’ve seized.
“We’re seizing a lot of them. We’ve got some specialist officers that are good at getting hold of them, because it’s not an easy thing getting hold of one of these things if they’re angry and don’t want to be taken away; that takes a specialist skillset”
He described the law as “rather irritating” because police must pay for kennels whilst owners wait for their court date.
He said “it’s very hard, particularly with all these different breeds and people cross-breeding”, adding it was a “complex territory”
He said the police would keep the list of dangerous dogs under review.
Stalking victim Kirsty asks about early release scheme
Caller Kirsty from Canterbury tells Nick her stalker was sentenced to five years in January 2025 but she received a letter to say he'd be released in January.
"Why are we releasing perpetrators who have committed offences against women and girls?"
She asked what victims can do to feel safer.
Nick asked her how she feels ahead of his release.
"I'm really angry, for one, because government, as I said, say it's a priority when it's clearly not by their actions. But I just don't feel safe. There's nothing preventative that we have been told that's happened in prison to lessen the concerns that we had when these perpetrators were convicted.
Sir Mark said the issue of stalking and abuse is so "intrusive" and apologised for how "unnerved" she is feeling at the moment.
He added he is "deeply worried" about the impact of the early release scheme and what it will mean for communities.
"I think there's a challenge that the government is wrestling with.
"This is a very poor approach to long-term policy, where the national approach to sentencing offenders and the national approach to building prisons have been completely different.
"So sentencing policy has not been followed by prison-building policy that's going to match it.
"Eventually, that came to a crash at the change in government and they've had to wrestle with that challenge.
"The Labout government are making decisions I'm not going to defend or criticise."
But Sir Mark admitted he was "worried" about the number of offenders being released into communities.
Met Police Commissioner says Zionism is not racist
The Met Police Commissioner has challenged the Green Party's declaration that 'Zionism is racism'.
The move from the Greens prompted backlash, including from the Leader of the Jewish Greens, who said she may leave the party.
Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari, Sir Mark Rowley responded: “Politicians will always mess around with language, that’s not my concern."
"Zionism I would read from the Oxford English Dictionary definition, which is not a racist definition," he said.
Catherine from Muswell Hill asks about yesterday's protests
Caller Catherine from Muswell Hill asks about yesterday's protests and what politicians can do to help police officers with this issue.
"I don't envy you," she admitted.
Sir Mark says he is "troubled" by the 1980s-style legislation used to manage protests.
He added the social media factor means that protests can be seen more widely now.
Sir Mark said the force has virtually no powers to ban these events.
"We don't licence them, we don't permit them, we just have to permit them.
"Banning only becomes an issue if there's going to be really extreme violence, which is a very rare issue."
He added the Home Secretary "recognises" these issues and has ordered a report.
But, he admitted the law needs to change.
"So that we have powers to deal with the way that protests have such an impact on community sense of safety."
Lisa from Barnet asks about phone snatching and young people being 'targeted'
Caller Lisa from Barnet says her son's phone was snatched out of his hands and quizzed Mark on how the force is tackling this issue, especially as she feels young people are being targeted in broad daylight.
Sir Mark says he agrees the issue is "frightening" and that the Met is pouring resources into tackling phone snatching.
"That's why we've been throwing so many resources into this, and reducing the numbers and returning phones to people."
"But I do realise for every person who loses their phone it is a really big deal."
700 people arrested
700 people arrested and hundreds of stolen mobiles seized in huge police crackdown on London phone thieves
More than 700 people have been arrested in Scotland Yard's 'largest ever' operation targeting phone thieves.
Police carried out more than 50 warrants in London to recover stolen phones and target the gangs who snatch them.
Police also carried out a raid on a north London shop that they believe was handling stolen devices.