Sir Keir Starmer and King Charles are preparing to welcome US president Donald Trump for a historic second state visit to the UK this week.

The Republican is expected to arrive in London later this week to discuss policy with the prime minister and will also be wined and dined for the second time, having visited in 2019 when Queen Elizabeth II was still on the throne.

Sir Keir passed on Charles III's invite in February and Mr Trump will become the first leader to ever receive a second state visit, with second term presidents traditionally having afternoon tea with a monarch.

While the president will enjoy the royal treatment, many in the UK have opposed his visit, with more than 150,000 signing a petition calling for his visit to be cancelled.

The Fire Brigade Union, meanwhile, has also demanded Sir Keir revokes the invite - stating that the visit will come at a time when the service has been “stretched to breaking point” by cuts and wildfires.

At the White House in February, Sir Keir was seen to produce the letter from his jacket pocket before handing it to Mr Trump - who has voiced his admiration for the British royal family in the past.

Responding instantly, Mr Trump said: "The answer is yes - and we look forward to being there and honouring the king".

The president has met with the prime minister since, when he opened a golf course in Scotland in July.

The two men might discuss Ukraine, Palestine, the global economy, and potentially banter about football - with the US having recently hosted the Fifa Club World Cup.

