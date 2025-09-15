Live updates: UK prepares for Donald Trump's 2025 state visit
Sir Keir Starmer and King Charles are preparing to welcome US president Donald Trump for a historic second state visit to the UK this week.
Listen to this article
The Republican is expected to arrive in London later this week to discuss policy with the prime minister and will also be wined and dined for the second time, having visited in 2019 when Queen Elizabeth II was still on the throne.
Sir Keir passed on Charles III's invite in February and Mr Trump will become the first leader to ever receive a second state visit, with second term presidents traditionally having afternoon tea with a monarch.
While the president will enjoy the royal treatment, many in the UK have opposed his visit, with more than 150,000 signing a petition calling for his visit to be cancelled.
The Fire Brigade Union, meanwhile, has also demanded Sir Keir revokes the invite - stating that the visit will come at a time when the service has been “stretched to breaking point” by cuts and wildfires.
At the White House in February, Sir Keir was seen to produce the letter from his jacket pocket before handing it to Mr Trump - who has voiced his admiration for the British royal family in the past.
Responding instantly, Mr Trump said: "The answer is yes - and we look forward to being there and honouring the king".
The president has met with the prime minister since, when he opened a golf course in Scotland in July.
The two men might discuss Ukraine, Palestine, the global economy, and potentially banter about football - with the US having recently hosted the Fifa Club World Cup.
Follow all the updates in our live blog here.
What will Donald Trump do on his second state visit to the UK?
Mr Trump has already been feted with a grand state visit to the UK, hosted by the late Queen in 2019.
The precedent for second-term US presidents, who have already made a state visit, is usually tea or lunch with the monarch at Windsor Castle, as was the case for George W Bush and Barack Obama.
But Trump will be treated to all the glitz and glamour of a state visit for the second time, in what has been billed as an ‘unprecedented’ gesture.
A carriage procession, a grand banquet and a stay in the private Windsor Estate will precede the more serious business, with a number of meetings with Sir Keir Starmer and his ministers scheduled during the two-day trip.
Trump and Starmer to sign deal to usher in ‘golden age’ of nuclear energy
The UK and US have agreed a deal to boost the building of nuclear plants in both countries to be signed during Donald Trump's state visit this week.
Downing Street said the week would see a "step change" in the UK-US relationship as Sir Keir and Mr Trump are expected to also sign a tech partnership and deepen cultural ties.
The "unbreakable friendship" is set to "reach new heights" during the state visit, No 10 said.
The Atlantic Partnership for Advanced Nuclear Energy is expected to be signed during the president's visit and will enable deals between US and UK companies.
This should make it quicker for companies to build nuclear power stations by cutting red tape and workloads to speed up the time for projects to get a licence from around three or four years to roughly two.
The deal is expected to deliver a massive expansion of nuclear projects in Britain in the government’s drive to speed up green energy.
Police prepping for ‘high-threat’ visit amid fears of Charlie Kirk ‘copycat’ attack
Police have warned of a potential high-threat incident in Windsor ahead of Donald Trump’s state visit.
It comes amid increased fears of political violence just days after the killing of Charlie Kirk, a close Trump ally.
A 24-hour-a-day policing operation will be in place in the Berkshire town during the event, with a temporary order restricting the airspace from September 16 – when the state visit rehearsal is to take place – until September 18.
Armed officers will be patrolling the streets with Armed Response Vehicles (ARVs) ready to respond in case of increased threat, Thames Valley Police said last week during a media briefing at the force’s training centre in Sulhamstead, Berkshire.
"We have considered anything from a low to a high-threat incident, and it's a very comprehensive security operation as a result," police sergeant and operational firearms commander Daniel Hatfield said.
Officers will have access to a wide range of equipment and weapons, including Tasers, baton guns which propel rubber bullets, Glock 17 sidearms, Lewis Machine & Tool rifles, and shotguns, which are used on dangerous animals.
Welcome to our live coverage
US President Donald Trump is set to enjoy a second state visit to the UK this week, in what is an unprecedented gesture towards an American leader.
The US president is set to arrive on Tuesday evening, when he will be greeted on behalf of the King by the ambassador of the United States of America and Viscount Hood, Lord-in-Waiting.
On Wednesday, Mr and Mrs Trump are to be greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales before being formally welcomed by the King and Queen as a royal salute is fired from the east lawn of Windsor Castle and at the Tower of London.
There will be all the usual pomp and circumstance including a carriage procession through the Windsor estate, a flyover from the RAF’s Red Arrows and US military jets, culminating in a grand state banquet.
Thursday will see the US president spending time with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, including a much-anticipated bilateral meeting between the two leaders.
But the visit is marked by heightened security concerns after the killing of Charlie Kirk, growing pressure against Keir Starmer amid a potential rebellion, and protests against the US president’s visit.
Here, we will bring you all the preparations for Trump’s visit as they happen.