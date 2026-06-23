England fans are hoping for a repeat result against Ghana this evening, as thousands of supporters descend on Massachusetts ahead of the team's second World Cup clash.

Thomas Tuchel kept Tuesday's team sheet under wraps until an eleventh-hour leak, with just two changes to England's starting line-up.

Marc Guehi has been called up to bolster England's defence, with Djed Spence also set to start against Ghana.

The starting 11 was expected to be similar to the squad that triumphed over Croatia, waltzing to a 4-2 victory in Dallas last week.

The weather appeared overcast ahead of the game, with drizzle plaguing the Gillette Stadium throughout the day, as fans began making their way towards the pitch.

But that didn't deter fans, with England supporters covered in face paint and dressed as Beefeaters - and even the late Queen, in jubilant spirits as they took to the streets of Boston.

Taking place at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts - a venue usually home to the New England Patriots, both teams are set to take to the pitch for a 9pm kick-off.

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