LIVE updates: England vs. Ghana World Cup build-up as Tuchel makes two changes to starting line-up
England fans are hoping for a repeat result against Ghana this evening, as thousands of supporters descend on Massachusetts ahead of the team's second World Cup clash.
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Thomas Tuchel kept Tuesday's team sheet under wraps until an eleventh-hour leak, with just two changes to England's starting line-up.
Marc Guehi has been called up to bolster England's defence, with Djed Spence also set to start against Ghana.
The starting 11 was expected to be similar to the squad that triumphed over Croatia, waltzing to a 4-2 victory in Dallas last week.
The weather appeared overcast ahead of the game, with drizzle plaguing the Gillette Stadium throughout the day, as fans began making their way towards the pitch.
But that didn't deter fans, with England supporters covered in face paint and dressed as Beefeaters - and even the late Queen, in jubilant spirits as they took to the streets of Boston.
Taking place at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts - a venue usually home to the New England Patriots, both teams are set to take to the pitch for a 9pm kick-off.
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Ghana make four changes to their starting eleven
Ghanahas made four changes to their line-up following their 1-0 victory over Panama.
The team's World Cup opener saw the team without Thomas Partey, after the midfielder was denied entry to Canada.
However, their star player is set to return for Tuesday night's clash.
Kwasi Sibo, Inaki Williams and goalkeeper Benjamin Asare are also set to start for Ghana.
Ghana XI: Asare, Mensah, Opoku, Jonas, Adjetey, Senaya, Sibo, Partey, Yirenkyi, Semenyo, Ayew, Williams
‘Something special’ happening with current England team, say fans in US
A father and his two children who have already spent £30,000 on their World Cup tournament journey said they felt like “something special” was happening with the current team.
Glenn Hawkins, 61, from Cholsey in Oxfordshire, his son, Howard, 31, and 28-year-old daughter Eve were dressed as three lions in Boston ahead of England’s second group stage game against Ghana.
Speaking about the Three Lions’ chances on Tuesday, Mr Hawkins said: “They’ll win by two.”
“At least,” Eve added.
Howard said: “Three for me – Harry Kane double, Rashford another one.”
Asked if it was the most optimistic he felt during a major tournament, Glenn Hawkins said: “I would say so, yeah. They’re under a good manager – good players, good system, good manager.”
Howard added: “The first game really got it going – it went back home, big. There’s something special happening for sure.”
The Oxfordshire family were quick to sing the praises of the current England squad.
England and Ghana supporters descend on the Gillette Stadium
England fans took to the streets of Massachusetts ahead of the game on Tuesday, as Ghanaian supporters gathered near the Gillette Stadium.
Outfits included the late Queen and her Beefeaters, as well as three lions and fans donning Union Jack face paint.
Declan Rice reveals he is 'conditioned and built' to last duration of World Cup amid injury scare
The star midfielder revealed earlier in the week that he has been managing a hamstring injury since the start of the year.
He also said he felt pain in the second half of the opening match against Croatia last Wednesday, coming off in the 70th minute.
Former England right-back Gary Neville said he was “worried” by the admission as he usually sees the Arsenal star as “unbreakable”.
But Rice said: "I've been lucky enough to play in Europe for the last six years, my last three years at West Ham, my first three with Arsenal, so my body’s been conditioned and built for these moments for playing long seasons.
"I’ll probably say this season has been mentally tougher than physically, just because the emotions of a football player is crazy, the feelings and emotions we go through in a season is up and down, you need to find that balance.
"I think at this moment in time, (I’m) in a mentally very good space, physically I feel really good as well."
Thomas Tuchel quotes famous orchestra conductor in pre-game press conference
The Three Lions manager paid tribute to his attacking players after the Croatia win, and referenced Dutch orchestra conductor Bernard Haitink in doing so.
Asked how he has managed to get England’s attackers playing with so much confidence, Tuchel said: "I am a very happy and very lucky coach because they arrived with this mindset.
"So, I didn’t have to get them in the mindset, they arrived with it. Now it is the difficulty to keep them in this mindset.
"A very famous conductor gave the quote ‘he doesn’t want to disturb the music and he doesn’t want to disturb the musicians’.
"So that’s basically what we try to do in the coaching team."
England looking to qualify with one group game to spare
The Three Lions kicked off their World Cup with an entertaining 4-2 win versus Croatia last week.
That result puts England in a great position to qualify to the round of 32, which will be all but confirmed with a win over Ghana.
Elsewhere in Group L, Croatia will play Panama, with both sides looking for their first points.
Kick off is 9pm GMT.
Tuchel to make two changes to England starting line-up
A leaked team sheet has revealed manager Thomas Tuchel is set to make two changes to England's starting line-up.
Marc Guehi has been called up to bolster England's defence, with Djed Spence also set to start against Ghana.
Guehi was left on the bench for England's game against Croatia, with O'Reilly dropped in favour of Spence.
Spence and O'Reilly were both subbed on later in the game against Croatia - but their presence in the starting 11 is proof that Tuchel is looking to shake things up.
Fans descend on the Gillette Stadium
Fans have already begun arriving at the Gillette Stadium ahead of the game's 9pm kick-off.
Close to England's training ground - and rebranded the Boston Stadium for the 2026 FIFA World Cup - the venue is usually home to the American football team the New England Patriots.
A multi-purpose stadium located in Foxborough, Massachusetts, the venue is ready and raring to go.
Welcome to live coverage of England v Ghana
Hello and welcome to LBC's live coverage of England vs. Ghana.
We'll be live throughout the evening bringing you the latest updates from Massachusetts as the Lions eye up their second World Cup group game victory.