England's crunch World Cup last 16 tie with Mexico at the Azteca Stadium has been delayed a hour to 2am UK time due to severe weather.

A shelter order was issued around three hours before kick-off as severe weather swept in as spectators were forced to cover underneath the roof of the ground.

FIFA's statement read: "Due to adverse weather conditions in Mexico City, including risk caused by lightning in the vicinity of the stadium, the kick-off of the World Cup 2026 round of 16 match between Mexico and England has been delayed to 19.00 local time (21:00 EDT).

"The safety and security of all individuals is Fifa’s priority. We thank all fans for their understanding and cooperation."

Thomas Tuchel makes three changes to the England XI from the 2-0 win over DR Congo, with Jarell Quansah starting at right-back with Djed Spence dropping to the bench after complaining of a muscle niggle on Sunday morning.

Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon start over Noni Madueki and Marcus Rashford respectively.

The iconic ground is situated 7,220 feet (2,240 metres) above sea level in Mexico City, prompting concerns about how the team will handle the altitude.

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