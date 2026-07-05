LIVE: Mexico v England: Kick-off delayed an hour until 2am UK time due to severe weather
The conditions eased and England arrived at the stadium around 100 minutes before kick-off but around 5.10pm local time, the thunderstorms protocol was activated and FIFA announced the decision to delay kick-off
England's crunch World Cup last 16 tie with Mexico at the Azteca Stadium has been delayed a hour to 2am UK time due to severe weather.
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A shelter order was issued around three hours before kick-off as severe weather swept in as spectators were forced to cover underneath the roof of the ground.
FIFA's statement read: "Due to adverse weather conditions in Mexico City, including risk caused by lightning in the vicinity of the stadium, the kick-off of the World Cup 2026 round of 16 match between Mexico and England has been delayed to 19.00 local time (21:00 EDT).
"The safety and security of all individuals is Fifa’s priority. We thank all fans for their understanding and cooperation."
Thomas Tuchel makes three changes to the England XI from the 2-0 win over DR Congo, with Jarell Quansah starting at right-back with Djed Spence dropping to the bench after complaining of a muscle niggle on Sunday morning.
Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon start over Noni Madueki and Marcus Rashford respectively.
The iconic ground is situated 7,220 feet (2,240 metres) above sea level in Mexico City, prompting concerns about how the team will handle the altitude.
Read more: Trump hails FIFA for ‘reversing great injustice’ over Balogun ban in World Cup
Read more: Tuchel laughs off reports England using viagra to counter altitude - as torrential rain strikes Mexico's Azteca Stadium
Heavy storms greet fans outside the stadium
Mexico’s weather service said there would be an 80% chance of thunderstorms at 5pm local time (12am BST), and a 60% chance at 6pm (1am BST).
At about 2.30pm (9.30pm BST), heavy rain and thunderstorms greeted England and Mexico fans outside the Estadio Azteca, with loud rumbles of thunder coming and going in the hours before kick-off.
The big screens inside the stadium displayed signs warning people that an electrical storm was approaching and to remain in their seats, though people ran for cover when the heavens opened.
Play cannot begin until 30 minutes has passed since lightning was detected within an eight-mile radius.
Kick-off delayed an hour to 2am BST due to thunderstorms
England supporters staying up will have to wait another 60 minutes as kick-off has been put back to 7pm local time.
A shelter order was issued around three hours before kick-off as severe weather swept in as spectators were forced to cover underneath the roof of the ground.
FIFA's statement read: "Due to adverse weather conditions in Mexico City, including risk caused by lightning in the vicinity of the stadium, the kick-off of the World Cup 2026 round of 16 match between Mexico and England has been delayed to 19.00 local time (21:00 EDT).
"The safety and security of all individuals is Fifa’s priority. We thank all fans for their understanding and cooperation."
Mexico team confirmed as kick-off approaches hour away
The hosts line up with a familiar face for English supporters, as Wolves striker Raul Jimenez leads the line.
Mexico XI: Rangel
Gallardo, Vasquez, Montes, Sanchez,
Mora, Lira, Romo, Quinones, Alvarado,
Jimenez
England's starting line-up announced
Thomas Tuchel has made three changes to the England XI from the 2-0 win over DR Congo in the round of 32.
Jarell Quansah starts at right-back in place of Djed Spence who drops to the bench after complaining of a muscle niggle on Sunday morning.
Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon start over Noni Madueki and Marcus Rashford respectively.
England XI: Pickford
Quansah, Guehi, Konsa, O'Reilly
Rice, Anderson, Saka, Bellingham, Gordon
Kane
Welcome to our coverage of Mexico v England!
Good evening and welcome to LBC's World Cup coverage as the Three Lions take on Mexico at the Azteca Stadium.
Kick-off is less than 90 minutes away with team news to be revealed soon.