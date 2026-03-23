Four Jewish community ambulances were set on fire in an antisemitic arson attack.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the incident is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime, with CCTV showing three individuals setting light to an ambulance in the early hours of Monday morning.

There were no injuries reported in the attack on the Jewish Community Ambulance service in Highfield Road, Golders Green, north-west London, around 1.45am, and no arrests have yet been made.

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