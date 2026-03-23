LIVE: Four Jewish community ambulances set on fire in anti-Semitic arson attack
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Four Jewish community ambulances were set on fire in an antisemitic arson attack.
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The Metropolitan Police confirmed the incident is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime, with CCTV showing three individuals setting light to an ambulance in the early hours of Monday morning.
There were no injuries reported in the attack on the Jewish Community Ambulance service in Highfield Road, Golders Green, north-west London, around 1.45am, and no arrests have yet been made.
Follow the latest developments below
Hatzola: Service unbroken after ambulances set on fire
Laurence Blitz, speaking on behalf of Hatzola alongside Wes Streeting, described the incident as “shocking in the extreme.”
He praised the emergency services who responded, calling their work “magnificent,” and expressed gratitude for the replacement ambulances that have been provided on loan.
Blitz added: “Our phones haven't stopped. Our volunteers are responding to call-outs, and our service continues unbroken.”
Government will fund four replacement ambulances
The London Ambulance Service will be providing additional support in Golders Green and the Government will fund four replacement ambulances after the “appalling” attack on Jewish community ambulances, Wes Streeting said.
The Health Secretary made the announcement while attending the scene of the arson attack.
“Those responsible for this attack must know that the Jewish community will not face up to this hatred alone," he said.
"The whole country will stand with them.”
Kemi Badenoch: Britain must stand against antisemitism
Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said that “all of us need to make it clear in our words and actions that Britain will not tolerate antisemitism".
She added that members of the Golders Green community told her “just last week” that they live in fear of “constant attacks.”
Latest images from the scene
BMA condemns arson attack on Jewish community ambulances
The British Medical Association (BMA) criticised “deliberate attacks on healthcare services” as “reprehensible” after Jewish community ambulances were set on fire in London.
BMA council chairman Dr Tom Dolphin said: “We are appalled to see this attack on ambulances that provide an important service to the Jewish community in north London.
“Antisemitism is abhorrent, and deliberate attacks on healthcare services are reprehensible, and this horrendous incident involves both. It is a relief that no-one was injured, but this makes the attack no less sickening.
“Our thoughts are with the Jewish community in north London and across the UK.”
Cowardly attack
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has described the attack as a "cowardly attack on the Jewish community."
He posted online: "This is a cowardly attack on the Jewish community.
"I am in close contact with the police who are stepping up patrols in the area, and I urge anyone with information to come forward.
"Londoners will never be cowed by this kind of hatred and intimidation."
What we know so far
- Four ambulances belonging to a Jewish community service have been set on fire in north London in an anti-Semitic arson attack
- Keir Starmer has condemned the ‘horrific anti-Semitic attack”
- The ambulances were set on fire - and canisters inside them ignited, causing a huge explosion that broke windows nearby
- CCTV shows three hooded, masked suspects walking towards an ambulance before setting it on fire