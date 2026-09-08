Thousands of plane passengers have been plunged into travel chaos after an air traffic control failure affected multiple airports.

The technical fault has affected flights landing into the UK caused by a fault with the The National Air Traffic Services' [NATS] "flight processing system".

In an updated statement, NATS said the system was starting to recover.

A spokesperson said: "We have implemented a fix and our flight system is starting to recover. We are continuing to work closely with our airline and airport customers on recovery.

"We apologise sincerely for the disruption to people’s journeys today and they should continue to check with their airline."

It previously said: "We have a technical problem at NATS Swanwick air traffic control centre which is causing some disruption to flight departures.

"Our engineers are on site investigating and we will provide an update as soon as we can.

"We apologise for the uncertainty this will cause for passengers, who should check with their airline on the status of their flight. We will provide updates on www.nats.aero and on X - @NATS."

Outgoing flights at Heathrow have been affected and passengers have spoken of the chaos as they try to navigate what's happening.

Follow for the all the latest updates below.