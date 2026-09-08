LIVE updates: Huge disruption at UK airports as hundreds of flights cancelled following air traffic control error
Passengers are facing travel chaos into the evening as a result of the technical fault, but systems are starting to recover
Thousands of plane passengers have been plunged into travel chaos after an air traffic control failure affected multiple airports.
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The technical fault has affected flights landing into the UK caused by a fault with the The National Air Traffic Services' [NATS] "flight processing system".
In an updated statement, NATS said the system was starting to recover.
A spokesperson said: "We have implemented a fix and our flight system is starting to recover. We are continuing to work closely with our airline and airport customers on recovery.
"We apologise sincerely for the disruption to people’s journeys today and they should continue to check with their airline."
It previously said: "We have a technical problem at NATS Swanwick air traffic control centre which is causing some disruption to flight departures.
"Our engineers are on site investigating and we will provide an update as soon as we can.
"We apologise for the uncertainty this will cause for passengers, who should check with their airline on the status of their flight. We will provide updates on www.nats.aero and on X - @NATS."
Outgoing flights at Heathrow have been affected and passengers have spoken of the chaos as they try to navigate what's happening.
Follow for the all the latest updates below.
Outgoing flights at Heathrow have been affected and passengers have spoken of the chaos as they try to navigate what's happening.
It is believed that up to ten UK airports are being affected including Edinburgh, Manchester, Newcastle and Stanstead.
Passengers have spoken of being stuck on ther tarmac for up to two hours.
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has said engineers are working on fixing the problem.
Flight system starting to recover - NATS says in updated statement
A spokesperson said on Thursday as of 16:40: "We have implemented a fix and our flight system is starting to recover.
"We are continuing to work closely with our airline and airport customers on recovery.
"We apologise sincerely for the disruption to people’s journeys today and they should continue to check with their airline."
What are your rights as a passenger?
Passengers have been advised to check the latest flight information with their airlines.
Here, we answer 11 key questions on assistance and compensation.
Arsenal delayed for flight taking them to Champions League clash in Italy
Mikel Arteta's side are due to fly to Naples ahead of tomorrow's clash with Napoli in the Champions League.
However, the club decided to stay at their training base and will aim to set off later tonight.
Arteta's press conference was cancelled as a result.
Ryanair hits out at 'abhorrent failure' after airline cancelled 50 of its flight
Ryanair chief Neal McMahon, said in a video statement: "Over three years after NATS’ catastrophic 2023 system meltdown, it’s clear that nothing has changed, with UK passengers once again suffering avoidable ATC delays of up to eight hours today due a critical NATS ATC system failing.
"Families travelling on holiday, people travelling for work and thousands of visitors to the UK have once again paid the price for NATS’ abhorrent failure."
Mr McMahon added that the government and the NATS Board must "stop making excuses for repeated failures", and appoint a new leader "capable of running the UK ATC system without repeated failures".
Bristol Airport advise passengers to check their latest flight information
A Bristol Airport spokesperson told LBC: "There is disruption to flights across the UK due to a technical issue with National Air Traffic Services (NATS), which is affecting flights at Bristol Airport.
“We recommend passengers travelling today to contact their airline directly to check the latest flight information and prior to leaving for the Airport.”
Paris flight to Newcastle de-boarding but 'no buses in sight'
Kevin Dickinson is stuck at Paris Charles De Gaulle trying to get to Newcastle Airport.
He told LBC's Thea Rickard: "As soon as we boarded the plane, we were told there would be a delay of four and a half hours.
"We're on the plane on the tarmac. We've been told we now will be de-boarding as soon as they can find a bus to get us off, but we were told that about half an hour ago and there's no buses in sight at the moment.
"So I think we're unlikely to take off in the 4 and a half hours that has been said. It might be longer."
'Absolute nightmare': LBC reporter stuck at Heathrow headed to New York to get married
Charles Hague-Jones should be travelling to New York for his own wedding, but is among thousands left stranded.
He said: "We're off to get married in New York. We were set to depart from Heathrow at 1:20 PM.
"We got onto the plane pretty easily and there was no real issue.
"They said there was going to be 20-minute delays. now three hours later, we still haven't moved.
"There are a number of planes stuck on the runway as well.
"It's an absolute nightmare. The crew are now offering us glasses of water.
"We're being told there's technical issues and this is a worldwide problem, apparently.
"They're trying to divert flights northwards rather than going straight over to the States.
"It seems like we're all just stuck here like sitting ducks."
Charles added: "We were going to New York to get married in Central Park, and we need to check in at City Hall to make it legalised 24 hours before.
"That means if this flight is delayed, We likely won't be able to get married legally in the States."
Flight map comparing domestic planes from last week versus today
Almost 300 cancellations have been made so far this afternoon, FlightRadar24 says.
British Airways tells passengers delays are out of airline's control
BA have replied to dozens of disgruntled users to apologise for the delays, but have said they are out of its control.
A spokesperson said: "We're currently experiencing disruption as a result of a technical issue affecting air travel control, which is run by National Air Traffic Control Services.
"This is out of our control and our teams are working hard to get your travel plans back on track as quickly as possible."
Technicians working to fix issues, Transport Secretary says
Heidi Alexander apologised to passengers and said the problems were being worked on.
She wrote on X: "I'm aware of a technical issue impacting flights at airports including Heathrow and Gatwick.
" Technicians have idenfitied the issue and are fixing it as we speak.
"I know this will be frustrating for passengers and I'm sorry. Please check with your airline for latest advice."