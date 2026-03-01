LIVE: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in US-Israel strike as blasts continue to rock Middle East
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been confirmed dead following US-Israeli strikes on Iran.
Blasts continued to ring out across several neighbouring countries including Oman, Qatar, Dubai, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain overnight, as Iran targeted US military bases in the countries.
Explosions were seen to shake Tel Aviv overnight, with at least 40 buildings damaged in the Iranian attack and more than 200 residents evacuated from their homes to nearby hotels.
Despite Iran targeting US military bases in the Middle East, a host of civilian locations - including Dubai's International Airport - were rocked by blasts, with Dubai's iconic Fairmont The Palm and Burj Al Arab hotels hit by Iran's counter-strikes.
It comes as Defence Secretary John Healey said on Sunday that “few people will mourn the Ayatollah” whose regime was “a source of evil”.
But as missiles continued to rain down on Iran and neighbouring countries following the Ayatollah's death, Iranians took to the streets around the world to celebrate freedom - as others were seen to mourn the loss.
What happened overnight?
Overnight Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei was confirmed dead by state media.
Mr Trump had initially confirmed the death in a post to Truth Social, after reports earlier in the day that his body had been recovered from the rubble of his compound.
President Trump labelled Khamenei "one of the most evil people in history" following his death. He also urged Iranians to seize the opportunity.
In Iran, celebrations were seen in several cities, while others mourned in the streets.
Prime Minister Starmer condemned the strikes on Saturday, with Dame Emily Thornberry telling LBC that she believes the strikes to be illegal.
Rockets continued to strike neighbouring countries overnight, with large blasts heard in Tel Aviv, at Dubai's international airport and in Oman during the early hours of Sunday.
Brits in the region have been asked to register their presence in the region with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office
Images show explosions over Tel Aviv
Blasts rocked Tel Aviv overnight, with images showing the scale of the blasts from Iranian missiles
Shiite Muslim protesters storm US consulate in Karachi
Hundreds of Shiite Muslim protesters have reportedly stormed the US consulate located in Karachi.
Witnesses told Reuters news agency that the protests followed the US-Israeli strikes that killed the Iran that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
US embassy tells Americans in Oman to shelter in place
The US embassy in Oman has told Americans in the country to shelter in place following "ongoing activity outside of Muscat".
The orders detail how the US has "instructed staff to shelter-in-place" and offer a recommendation that "all Americans in Oman do the same until further notice".
It comes as local media reports a drone strike has taken place at the port of Duqm this morning.
This strike marks a notable point in hostilities, given Oman was acting as the neutral party in negotiations between Iran and the West in recent weeks.
Iran's state media has confirmed that the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei is dead
State media outlet Tasnim said: "The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution was martyred at his workplace in the Leader's House
"At the time of his martyrdom, he was performing his assigned duties and was present at his workplace (his office), and this cowardly attack occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning."
There will be a week-long public holiday and 40 days of public mourning will be observed, Iranian state media has reported.
The announcement came hours after President Donald Trump confirmed on Truth Social that Khamenei was killed in strikes on Iran by the United States and Israel.
The compound of the Iranian leader was damaged extensively in the strikes on Saturday, where it is understood he was killed.
Russia calls emergency meeting of UN's nuclear watchdog
The board of governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency will hold an emergency meeting on Monday at 8am GMT to discuss US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Saturday.
The meeting was requested by Russia.
Foreign Office urges UK nationals in Middle East to register online for updates
British nationals in Bahrain, Israel, Palestine, Qatar and United Arab Emirates should register their presence with the UK Government to receive updates on the situation in the Middle East, the Foreign Office has said.
In a statement published on X on Saturday night, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said: “British nationals in Bahrain, Israel, Palestine, Qatar and United Arab Emirates can register their presence to receive direct updates from the FCDO on the situation in the Middle East.
“You should continue to follow travel advice and the advice of the local authorities.”
Priti Patel welcomes Ayatollah's death
Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel welcomed Donald Trump’s statement that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed.
In a post on X, she said: “No-one should shed any tears for the death of Khamenei.
“He was an evil tyrant who suppressed the rights and freedoms of Iranians and butchered them. He threatened international stability and our interests. And he turned Iran into the most prolific state sponsor of terrorism, spreading his despotic ideology across the region and responsible for bloodshed, murder and misery.
“We must all now work towards a future with a free and peaceful Iran.”
Starmer: UK taking part in defensive operations to protect British people
Sir Keir Starmer has discussed the situation in the Middle East with US President Donald Trump, Downing Street has said.
The Prime Minister spoke to Mr Trump by phone on Saturday evening, a spokesperson said.
The spokesperson added that Sir Keir “set out that the UK was taking part in coordinated regional defensive operations to protect British people and regional partners following Iran’s indiscriminate retaliatory strikes on allies in the region”.