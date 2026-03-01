Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been confirmed dead following US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Blasts continued to ring out across several neighbouring countries including Oman, Qatar, Dubai, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain overnight, as Iran targeted US military bases in the countries.

Explosions were seen to shake Tel Aviv overnight, with at least 40 buildings damaged in the Iranian attack and more than 200 residents evacuated from their homes to nearby hotels.

Despite Iran targeting US military bases in the Middle East, a host of civilian locations - including Dubai's International Airport - were rocked by blasts, with Dubai's iconic Fairmont The Palm and Burj Al Arab hotels hit by Iran's counter-strikes.

It comes as Defence Secretary John Healey said on Sunday that “few people will mourn the Ayatollah” whose regime was “a source of evil”.

But as missiles continued to rain down on Iran and neighbouring countries following the Ayatollah's death, Iranians took to the streets around the world to celebrate freedom - as others were seen to mourn the loss.

---