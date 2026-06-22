Sir Keir Starmer is believed to be on the brink of resigning as Andy Burnham is due to make his return to Westminster on Monday.

The Prime Minister, who has spent the weekend mulling his political future, is reported to have been told by members of his Cabinet, including Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, that he should set out a timetable for his departure.

Read more: Starmer on brink of resigning as Burnham plans ultimatum unless PM sets exit timetable

No 10 said Sir Keir’s position remained unchanged from Friday, when he said he will not “walk away” from Downing Street and will stand in any potential contest.

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