Live: Keir Starmer expected to resign as early as this morning
Sir Keir Starmer is believed to be on the brink of resigning as Andy Burnham is due to make his return to Westminster on Monday.
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The Prime Minister, who has spent the weekend mulling his political future, is reported to have been told by members of his Cabinet, including Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, that he should set out a timetable for his departure.
Read more: Starmer on brink of resigning as Burnham plans ultimatum unless PM sets exit timetable
No 10 said Sir Keir’s position remained unchanged from Friday, when he said he will not “walk away” from Downing Street and will stand in any potential contest.
Follow all the latest developments LIVE in our blog below
Trump claims Starmer 'will resign' as Prime Minister
Donald Trump has weighed in on the debate on Sir Keir Starmer's precarious future as Prime Minister, stating he "will resign".
Trump wrote on Truth Social: "Keir Starmer will resign as Prime Minister of The United Kingdom. He failed badly on two very important subjects- IMMIGRATION AND ENERGY (OPEN NORTH SEA OIL!). I wish him well!"
LBC understands that while the PM and Donald Trump speak regularly, they have not spoken this afternoon and the President is not getting any "insider information" from the UK.
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We'll be bringing you all the latest as Sir Keir Starmer looks set to resign as early as this morning.
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