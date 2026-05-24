The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) have been urged to launch a probe into the UK's live music industry after a new report revealed Live Nation directly controlled 58 per cent of ticket sales in 2025.

The Business and Trade Committee called on the CMA over a "climate of fear" in the industry.

Concerns emerged over the committee's report which revealed the ticketing giant Live Nation's market dominance, with the company directly controlling 58 per cent of primary tickets sold last year.

This figure increased to 66 per cent when sales by its affiliate companies were included, with Live Nation restricting sales to Ticketmaster’s resale platform.

MPs raised concern over the widespread reluctance of individuals to provide evidence openly of the company's dominance after many requested anonymity over fears of repercussions from Live Nation.

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