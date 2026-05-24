Live Nation’s ticketing dominance flagged to UK watchdog
The Business and Trade Committee has urged the CMA to launch a probe into the UK's live music industry
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) have been urged to launch a probe into the UK's live music industry after a new report revealed Live Nation directly controlled 58 per cent of ticket sales in 2025.
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The Business and Trade Committee called on the CMA over a "climate of fear" in the industry.
Concerns emerged over the committee's report which revealed the ticketing giant Live Nation's market dominance, with the company directly controlling 58 per cent of primary tickets sold last year.
This figure increased to 66 per cent when sales by its affiliate companies were included, with Live Nation restricting sales to Ticketmaster’s resale platform.
MPs raised concern over the widespread reluctance of individuals to provide evidence openly of the company's dominance after many requested anonymity over fears of repercussions from Live Nation.
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The new report came after a cross-party group made of MPs who launched an inquiry into the UK's live music industry market last December.
After initially refusing to attend, Ticketmaster appeared before the committee last February, and returned again in June with parent company Live Nation.
Live Nation's alleged failure to implement an industry-led levy to support grassroots music was also flagged as a cause for concern, alongside its use of long-term agreements with restrictive exclusivity clauses in order to reportedly limit competition.
Committee chair Liam Byrne called for a full market investigation by the CMA before the end of the year to ensure fair competition for all stakeholders.
This was echoed by a government spokesman and acknowledged by the CMA.
It comes just weeks after a jury in a New York federal court found that Live Nation Entertainment and Ticketmaster illegally held monopoly power in the ticketing market - a verdict Live Nation has signalled it intends to appeal.
LBC have reached out to Live Nation for comment.