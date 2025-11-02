Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder remain in custody after a stabbing on a high-speed train in Cambridgeshire.

They are a 32-year-old black British national and a 35-year-old British national of Caribbean descent, police said.

Superintendent John Loveless told reporters at the scene in Huntingdon: “It’s a shocking incident and first and foremost, my thoughts are with the family and friends those who have been affected and those who are injured.

“Approximately 7.42pm yesterday evening, there were calls to the police service in relation to multiple stabbings which took place on board a train service.

“The train departed Doncaster at 6.25pm, and was en route to London King’s Cross Station.

“Officers immediately attended Huntington station alongside paramedics, where armed police officers from Cambridgeshire police boarded the train and arrested two people within eight minutes of the 999 call being made.

“Two men were brought into police custody, where they remain this morning.

“I can tell you that these are: the first male, a 32-year-old male, a black British national and a 35-year-old man, a British national of Caribbean descent, they were both arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

“As stated, they remain this morning in separate police stations for questioning.”