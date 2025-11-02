LIVE: Two Britons in custody as police rule out terror for train mass stabbings
Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder remain in custody after a stabbing on a high-speed train in Cambridgeshire.
Listen to this article
They are a 32-year-old black British national and a 35-year-old British national of Caribbean descent, police said.
Superintendent John Loveless told reporters at the scene in Huntingdon: “It’s a shocking incident and first and foremost, my thoughts are with the family and friends those who have been affected and those who are injured.
“Approximately 7.42pm yesterday evening, there were calls to the police service in relation to multiple stabbings which took place on board a train service.
“The train departed Doncaster at 6.25pm, and was en route to London King’s Cross Station.
“Officers immediately attended Huntington station alongside paramedics, where armed police officers from Cambridgeshire police boarded the train and arrested two people within eight minutes of the 999 call being made.
“Two men were brought into police custody, where they remain this morning.
“I can tell you that these are: the first male, a 32-year-old male, a black British national and a 35-year-old man, a British national of Caribbean descent, they were both arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
“As stated, they remain this morning in separate police stations for questioning.”
King and Queen express 'deepest sympathy and thoughts'
The King and Queen have expressed their "deepest sympathy and thoughts" with those affected by the incident.
King Charles said in a statement: "My wife and I were truly appalled and shocked to hear of the dreadful knife attack that took place on board a train in Cambridgeshire last night.
"Our deepest sympathy and thoughts are with all those affected, and their loved ones.
"We are particularly grateful to the emergency services for their response to this awful incident."
Two people remain in a life-threatening condition
Ten people were taken to hospital following the incident. Nine of them were initially assessed to have life-threatening injuries.
Superintedent Loveless added that four people have now been discharged, and two people remain in a life-threatening condition.
Two men in custody
"Within 8 minutes of the 999 call being made, two men were brought into police custody where they remain now."
A 32 year old, Black British national and a 35 year old British national of Caribbean descent have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, Superintendent Loveless said.
Both men were born here.
Mass stabbing not 'a terrorist incident'
Superintendent John Loveless said: "At this stage there is nothing to suggest that this is a terrorist incident.
"This is a British Transport Police investigation and we continue to work to establish at pace the full circumstances and the motivations that have led to this incident."
British Transport Police share updates
British Transport Police Superintendent John Loveless is speaking outside Huntingdon station now.
Conservative leader says 'something going wrong' with society
Kemi Badenoch said there was “clearly something going wrong with our society”, following the stabbings on a train near Huntingdon.
The Conservative leader said: “I know many people will be asking the same questions that I’m thinking of right now, which is, ‘why is it that despite so much activity, so much done, legislation to ban knives, so much investment in mental health, so much more, we’re seeing more and more violence on our streets?’
“How can we protect ourselves? What is causing this?
“Lots of people will be speculating.
“I think we should wait until more facts emerge, but there’s clearly something going wrong in our society right now, which I believe all politicians of all parties need to have a conversation about.”
She added: “We cannot be a country where people are innocently going about their business and facing this level of violent crime.
“It’s abhorrent, and it’s not something that we used to see before. What is causing it?”
Is it time to let Britons carry self-defence tools like pepper spray?
Yesterday’s mass stabbing on a train from Doncaster to London is the fourth such incident this year alone. Since 2020, there have been fifteen. Since 1994, thirty-one. And in the reporting year ending March 2025, police recorded approximately 49,600 offences involving a sharp instrument in England and Wales.
That’s not a rounding error. That’s a crisis.
So where is the urgency? Where is the bold action? Where is the national conversation to ensure families never again receive the news that their loved one has been critically injured—or worse, killed—by a stranger with a knife?
How last night's mass stabbing unfolded
When passengers boarded the busy 6.25pm train from Doncaster to King’s Cross, many were eager to arrive into London less than two hours later – but the train would never make it that far.
The LNER journey was going as planned when, just after departing Peterborough station at 7.30pm on Saturday, the mass stabbing attack began to unfold.
This is how the incident happened.
An update on the train attacks is expected from British Transport Police at around 10am.
'Vital' to clarify motives for attack to prevent spread of misinformation online
Mr Obese-Jecty added that it is "vital" to clarify information regarding the attacker and motives to prevent speculation and misinformation from spreading online.
"I think it is important to clarify exactly who the attacker was and what their motives were for launching the attack.
"There’s been a lot of information or misinformation online so far - a lot of speculation that’s obviously not helpful - but I do think in these circumstances, we’ve seen this before in other attacks such as the recent Manchester attack as well that it’s important to get out ahead of this so we can clarify that information and stop any speculation.
"In incidents like this it’s vital."