LIVE updates: Noah Woods, 3, still missing as search enters second day
Latest from Suffolk as volunteers join police to find non-verbal boy
Volunteers have joined Suffolk Police in their search for missing toddler Noah Woods, who was last seen in Brantham, near Manningtree.
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The three-year-old was last seen at 3pm on Tuesday in Merriam Close, Brantham, and neighbours have been asked to check their gardens.
Noah is partially deaf and non-verbal. By Tuesday night more than 100 volunteers had joined the search for him.
Suffolk Police said the little boy may have run down an alleyway beside the playground towards a new-build housing estate.
“[We are] very concerned for Noah’s welfare and need to find him as a matter of urgency," Superintendent Pete Partridge said.
"A vast number of resources have been deployed by ourselves, our emergency services colleagues and volunteers from SULSAR.
“These resources have been bolstered by members of the public who have turned out in large numbers to assist and we are incredibly grateful for their help and support.”
He is described as white, with curly ginger hair and wearing a white Bluey T-shirt, shorts and white trainers.
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The playground where Noah went missing
Noah was at this playground at around 3pm yesterday with a family member when he went missing.
He is believed to have run off down a fence-lined alleyway near the playground towards a new-build housing estate.
Police have said he will not respond to his name being called as he is non-verbal, autistic and has partial hearing loss
Search and Rescue volunteers on the scene
Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue volunteers have been assisting Suffolk Constabulary with their search of Brantham and the surrounding areas.
The team posted on their FaceBook page to confirm they had been on the scene since yesterday afternoon, and that they now have "further resources on their way."
Noah's father calls for search area to be widened
Rhys Woods posted: "Knowing our boy, he has gone even further, could I ask that all of you brilliant people out there today expand further if you are able to? Reference where I have outlined, and maybe even further than this."
He shared an image with an area marked in red where he wanted people to search
Volunteers come from as far afield as Birmingham to help search
Brantham Parish Council Chairman Mal Bridgeman told LBC: "We've had people come from— at 5 o'clock this morning, 2 ladies from Birmingham arrived that were so upset by the whole event that they, they felt they needed to come in and be active.
"We've had some search and rescue specialists come up from Hampshire, and as I say, many, many members of the public in the village and nearby villages come to help also.
"People want to do something. They want to be active. The support officers are starting to get people to search further afield.
"So the lad has been missing now 18 hours. There's a huge number of people at the village hall at the moment that we're coordinating to a degree.
"We have police support officers here who are acting as coordination. The specialist units which were deployed overnight are receiving update briefings, and once that's been concluded, then our support officers will get that information, and then we'll be able to pass that on to those people who are doing the searching."
Plea from Noah's father
Noah's dad Rhys has given an update on the search efforts.
He posted: ""Thank every single one of you who have taken part in the search for our boy Noah. To clear things up because people really do make up their own stories, he is only mildly autistic and has partial hearing loss, he is fully capable of every day tasks.
"We still have nothing, all the emergency services and all of you have shown how strong this community is, with people coming from far and wide (...).
"The emergency services are very confident that the high risk areas (Decoy pond, railway lines) are all clear."
"This means knowing our boy, he has gone even further, could I ask that all of you brilliant people out there today expand further if you are able to? Reference where I have outlined, and maybe even further than this,
"I cannot go another night knowing he’s out there alone, please don’t give up on him guys. He is out there somewhere and I appreciate every single one of you."
No confirmed sightings
As of 5am today, Brantham Parish Council said there had been no confirmed sightings of the boy.
The council has encouraged volunteers to join the search.
The council posted online: "If you are able to help with the search today, please keep safe and take care of yourselves.
"Search in pairs where possible, wear high-vis clothing and take extra care around roads, water, woodland and other potentially dangerous areas. Please take a fully charged mobile phone with you.
"Please also check your own property thoroughly, including gardens, sheds, garages, outbuildings, vehicles and under or behind furniture.
"Thank you to everyone who has been out searching, supporting those involved and helping the community through what is an incredibly difficult time. "
Child 'ran off towards estate'
Noah is believed to have run off toward a new build housing estate, which is located near a large fishing lake known as Decoy Pond.
Residents in the area have been asked to check all gardens, sheds and outbuildings for the child.
Emergency services, including the coastguard, are conducting the search.
HM Coastguard said in a statement: "HM Coastguard assisted Suffolk Constabulary with an incident at Brantham by sending an HM Coastguard helicopter and Coastguard Rescue Teams from Felixstowe and Holbrook."
Anyone with private CCTV or doorbell cameras in the village, or who were driving through the area with a dashcam, are asked to review the footage from 3pm yesterday afternoon onwards for any possible sightings of Noah.
Search for missing Noah enters day two
The search to find a non–verbal, partially deaf boy who vanished from a Suffolk playground is continuing into a second day.
Here's what we know so far:
- The boy, Noah was separated from a relative at a playground in Merriam Close, Brantham, near Manningtree.
- He was last seen at 3pm yesterday
- He is believed to have run off down an alleyway towards a new build housing estate.
- The three-year-old is autistic, non-verbal and has partial hearing loss.
- Up to 1,000 people have joined the search efforts
Noah was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with the TV character Bluey on, shorts and black Vans trainers with a white stripe.
Anyone who thinks they have seen Noah is asked to contact Suffolk Police, quoting CAD 203 of 15 September.