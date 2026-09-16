Volunteers have joined Suffolk Police in their search for missing toddler Noah Woods, who was last seen in Brantham, near Manningtree.

The three-year-old was last seen at 3pm on Tuesday in Merriam Close, Brantham, and neighbours have been asked to check their gardens.

Noah is partially deaf and non-verbal. By Tuesday night more than 100 volunteers had joined the search for him.

Suffolk Police said the little boy may have run down an alleyway beside the playground towards a new-build housing estate.

“[We are] very concerned for Noah’s welfare and need to find him as a matter of urgency," Superintendent Pete Partridge said.

"A vast number of resources have been deployed by ourselves, our emergency services colleagues and volunteers from SULSAR.

“These resources have been bolstered by members of the public who have turned out in large numbers to assist and we are incredibly grateful for their help and support.”

He is described as white, with curly ginger hair and wearing a white Bluey T-shirt, shorts and white trainers.

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