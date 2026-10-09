JD Vance admits he won't watch firing squad execution of US army major and casts doubt on whether live stream will go ahead
The US Vice President cast doubt on whether the killing of Nidal Malik Hasan on December 3 will be shown as planned
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US Vice President JD Vance has revealed he won't watch the execution of a former army major but cast doubt on whether the Pentagon will ultimately livestream it.
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Nidal Malik Hasan is due to be killed by firing squad on December 3, after he was convicted of killing 13 people and injuring 32 others in a shooting at the Fort Hood military base in 2009.
US defence secretary Pete Hegseth previously said it will be “public”, telling TV outlet Real America’s Voice: “We’ll make sure that people are able to watch it.”
Mr Trump drew applause at a White House event on Friday when he referred to the planned execution.
But vice president JD Vance said on Friday: "I’m not going to be watching it."
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It is the first military execution for more than 65 years in the US.
It comes after equalities minister Bridget Phillipson said how it is conducted is a matter for US President Trump’s government, as she set out the UK’s long-standing opposition to the death penalty.
Asked about the issue, Ms Phillipson said she was “proud that our country did away with the death penalty a very, very long time ago”.
The Labour Party chairwoman added: “The view of the Government is always that we’re repulsed to the death penalty, my personal view is that I’m opposed to the death penalty.
“And I find that rather disturbing, is my honest reaction.”
Pressed further, she said: “It’s a matter for the US government.
“They are a close ally, does that mean that we support everything the US government does? No, but that’s not for us to involve ourselves in what are ultimately questions of US domestic policy.
“I’m a long-standing opponent of the death penalty.
“The Government – governments of all political persuasions actually – have had a long-standing commitment to not wanting to see the death penalty across the world.
“But in terms of how this is conducted, a matter for the US government.”
Reform UK’s economic spokesman Robert Jenrick warned against an execution being used as a form of entertainment when asked about it at a press conference in Westminster on Friday.
He said: “Ultimately it’s a decision for them, isn’t it? The crime was one of the most serious crimes, but it’s a decision how they choose to do this.
“I don’t think an execution should ever be a form of entertainment, but it’s a choice for them how they conduct this.”