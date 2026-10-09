The US Vice President cast doubt on whether the killing of Nidal Malik Hasan on December 3 will be shown as planned

Vice President JD Vance said he would not be watching the execution, but suggested the live-streaming may not even go ahead. Picture: Newscom/Alamy

By Alice Padgett

US Vice President JD Vance has revealed he won't watch the execution of a former army major but cast doubt on whether the Pentagon will ultimately livestream it.

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Nidal Malik Hasan is due to be killed by firing squad on December 3, after he was convicted of killing 13 people and injuring 32 others in a shooting at the Fort Hood military base in 2009. US defence secretary Pete Hegseth previously said it will be “public”, telling TV outlet Real America’s Voice: “We’ll make sure that people are able to watch it.” Mr Trump drew applause at a White House event on Friday when he referred to the planned execution. But vice president JD Vance said on Friday: "I’m not going to be watching it." Read More: Trump announces sweeping sanctions on the International Criminal Court after former judge awarded Nobel Peace Prize Read More: Trump vows not to attack Iran before November midterms and claims oil is flowing through Strait of Hormuz in 'record numbers'

Equalities minister Bridget Phillipson said how it is conducted is a matter for US President Donald Trump’s government. Picture: Alamy / LBC

It is the first military execution for more than 65 years in the US. It comes after equalities minister Bridget Phillipson said how it is conducted is a matter for US President Trump’s government, as she set out the UK’s long-standing opposition to the death penalty. Asked about the issue, Ms Phillipson said she was “proud that our country did away with the death penalty a very, very long time ago”. The Labour Party chairwoman added: “The view of the Government is always that we’re repulsed to the death penalty, my personal view is that I’m opposed to the death penalty. “And I find that rather disturbing, is my honest reaction.”

This courtroom sketch shows U.S. Army Maj. Nidal Malik Hasan as the guilty verdict is read at his court martial in 2013. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

US defence secretary Pete Hegseth said it will be “public”. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Pressed further, she said: “It’s a matter for the US government. “They are a close ally, does that mean that we support everything the US government does? No, but that’s not for us to involve ourselves in what are ultimately questions of US domestic policy. “I’m a long-standing opponent of the death penalty. “The Government – governments of all political persuasions actually – have had a long-standing commitment to not wanting to see the death penalty across the world.

The United States Disciplinary Barracks, where Nidal Malik Hasan is being held on death row. Picture: SOPA Images Limited/Alamy