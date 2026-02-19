Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office at his home in Sandringham today, his 66th birthday.

Plain-clothed officers were pictured outside the Sandringham Estate on Thursday morning following investigations into the Royal's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Thames Valley Police previously said the force is reviewing allegations that a woman was trafficked to the UK by Jeffrey Epstein to have a sexual encounter with Andrew, and claims he shared sensitive information with the paedophile while serving as the UK’s trade envoy.

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: “Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office.

“It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.

“We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

Misconduct in a public office is defined as a "serious wilful abuse or neglect" of powers relating to a role in public office by the CPS.

Follow our live blog here for the latest news.