LIVE: Andrew arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office
Follow live updates as former prince is arrested in Sandringham on his 66th birthday
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office at his home in Sandringham today, his 66th birthday.
Plain-clothed officers were pictured outside the Sandringham Estate on Thursday morning following investigations into the Royal's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.
Thames Valley Police previously said the force is reviewing allegations that a woman was trafficked to the UK by Jeffrey Epstein to have a sexual encounter with Andrew, and claims he shared sensitive information with the paedophile while serving as the UK’s trade envoy.
Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: “Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office.
“It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.
“We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”
Misconduct in a public office is defined as a "serious wilful abuse or neglect" of powers relating to a role in public office by the CPS.
All we know so far as Andrew arrested
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office
- Police officers have been pictured outside his house in the Sandringham Estate
- Simultaneous searches have taken place in Norfolk and Berkshire on Thursday morning
- Norfolk Police are assisting Thames Valley Police with the investigation
- Today (Thursday) is Andrew's 66th birthday
King Charles 'ready to support' Thames Valley Police
King Charles released a statement last week stating that Buckingham Palace "stand ready to support" the police force if they are approached.
"The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor's conduct," a Palace spokesman said.
"While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect."
What sentence does the offence of misconduct in a public office carry?
Misconduct in a public office, as we described in a previous post, is defined as a "serious wilful abuse or neglect" of powers relating to a role in public office by the CPS.
Suggestions that Andrew abused his position as trade envoy were first raised in the latest release of the Epstein Files.
This is a common law offence in England and Wales and carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
As it happened...
Plain-clothes officers were pictured arriving at the Sandringham Estate in six unmarked police cars shortly after 8am.
Sequential searches took place in Norfolk and Berkshire this morning, Thames Valley Police confirmed.
The force added on Thursday that a 66-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
Photos show police at Sandringham
Has anyone been stripped of their ‘prince’ title before in Britain?
Queen Victoria’s grandson Prince Charles Edward, Duke of Albany, fought for Germany in the First World War and had his titles removed in 1917.
The Duke was brought up in Britain but was unexpectedly chosen for the German duchy to preside over Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, under the rule of his cousin, Kaiser Wilhelm II.
Charles Edward denounced Britain and became a fully-fledged Nazi donor and supporter during the 1920s. He died in 1954, having served as a member of the Reichstag.
Prince Ernest Augustus, Duke of Cumberland, was born into the Hanover royal family - which made him connected to the British throne as part of a longstanding alliance. However, Prussian forces annexed the region, which led to him becoming more integrated into German life.
The outbreak of the First World War pitted the British royals against their German cousins and Prince Ernest Augustus was stripped of his titles as part of the same act that removed Charles Edward. Ernest Augustus died in 1923, before the rise of National Socialism.
Do any royals have a criminal record?
Princess Anne, in 2002, became the first royal to be convicted of a criminal offence.
Her bulldog Dotty attacked two children in Windsor Great Park, leading to her prosecution under the Dangerous Dogs Act.
For this, Anne was fined £500, ordered to pay £500 in compensation and £148 in court costs.
She remains the only senior royal to have been prosecuted.
Does royal status affect the legal process?
Former royal status does not provide immunity from criminal law.
The only person who has immunity is the King.
Simarjot Singh Judge, Managing Partner at Judge Law, said: “The criminal justice system applies equally regardless of title or former position. The process would be the same as for any other individual.”
If a charge were ultimately brought, the case would proceed through the courts in the usual way.
He said: “At this stage, the focus is on whether there is sufficient admissible evidence to justify prosecution, and that is a matter for investigators and the Crown Prosecution Service.”
What is the offence of misconduct in a public office?
Andrew has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
The offence in question is defined as a "serious wilful abuse or neglect" of powers relating to a role in public office, according to the Crown Prosecution Service.
Part of the bill covers misconduct in public office, stating that a person commits an offence if they use "their office to obtain a benefit, whether for themselves or somebody else, or to cause somebody else to suffer a detriment".
'Nobody is above the law' - PM
The Prime Minister has insisted that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor 'should testify' in the UK and US over links to disgraced paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Sir Keir Starmer said ‘nobody is above the law’ in an interview this morning.
Nine police forces confirmed they are 'assessing information' contained within the Epstein Files linked to people trafficking allegations connected to two airports - London Luton and London Stansted.
The National Crime Agency (NCA) has said it is supporting UK police forces investigating information in the Epstein files, in a bid to “enable a full and independent assessment of the information released”.