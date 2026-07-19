LIVE Updates: Andy Burnham to become prime minister
Latest updates from Westminster as new Labour leader set to move into No 10 after Sir Keir Starmer resignation
Andy Burnham is set to become the fifth British prime minister in five years when he succeeds Sir Keir Starmer tomorrow.
Listen to this article
The former Mayor of Greater Manchester is set to become PM, having won the Labour leadership contest without any opposition, on the back of his victory in the Makerfield by-election.
Sir Keir will vacate No 10 Downing Street on Monday and Mr Burnham will move in. Both men will also appear before the King, Sir Keir to resign and Mr Burnham will be asked to form a Cabinet.
Speaking before Labour members on Friday, Mr Burnham said: "I am ready. I am a leader for the North, the South, the East, the West, for Scotland, and for Wales, and for Northern Ireland."
All eyes will now be on who Mr Burnham could select for his Cabinet.
Shabana Mahmood has been tipped to be the next chancellor, although left-wing Labour MPs are said to be opposed to the prospect.
Monday will also be a goodbye to Sir Keir, who had an emotional last week in politics, receiving an ovation from the House of Commons and meeting with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Follow below for the latest from a huge day in British politics.
How the transition will work
Andy Burnham is set to become the next prime minister and will meet with King Charles.
The former Greater Manchester Mayor will succeed Sir Keir Starmer in No 10, with the former PM moving out.
Mr Burnham will choose a Cabinet on Monday afternoon.
Burnham will promise Britain 'more hope' in first speech as PM
Andy Burnham will promise to give Britain more "hope and unity" in his first speech as Prime Minister on Monday.
Burnham will take over from Sir Keir Starmer to become Britain's 59th PM on Monday, making him the sixth person to hold the job in just seven years.
The former Greater Manchester Mayor will acknowledge the rapid rate of turnover but argue that the "unprecedented turnover in national leadership underlines the need for a more stable and responsible politics".
The incoming PM will also vow to deliver "tangible improvements" in people's lives" and to give the country "more breathing room".
Also in the speech, Mr Burnham will describe his swearing in as one of "reflection and resolution" saying Britain must be honest about the challenges it faces.
Mr Burnham previously hinted that he would lead his government in a complete reversal toThatcherism, and said during a speech on Friday that he would "do politics differently".
'Put hope in every heart'
Andy Burnham said he wanted his Labour Party to put “hope in every heart”.
He said: “I want people to say once again that Labour are ‘for us’. I want that to just fall off people’s tongues – and we can do it.
“We can be that party, the party that puts more power in people’s hands, drives good growth in every postcode and puts hope in every heart.
“That gets the country pulling together again and moves beyond the divisions of recent years, all people and all places, public and private sectors, in a new sense of unity and common cause.
“That’s my mission as your new leader, to bring back hope. I believe in all of you, and I am confident we can do it.”
After he finished his speech, Mr Burnham danced and led the audience clapping along to New Order’s True Faith.
Who could be in the Cabinet?
Mr Burnham will enter Downing Street on Monday to become the UK’s seventh prime minister in a decade, with all eyes on his policy agenda and who he will appoint to his Cabinet.
Mr Burnham said: “I haven’t made any decisions yet about who will be in that top team, but I will soon, and when I have, you will see it reflects all parts of our party, all communities, and it will reflect your own place within this great party of ours – a stronger, more united Labour Party lifting up a stronger and more united Britain.”
The centre-left Mainstream grouping of Labour MPs has called for him to appoint a “progressive chancellor”.
In what appears to be a reference to Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, who is reportedly in the running for the job, it urged the incoming prime minister to pick “someone who understands the threat that climate breakdown poses to people and planet and who has the courage to rebuild our state’s productive capacity”.
Ms Mahmood, whose hardline asylum reforms have proved divisive among Labour MPs, is also believed to be a top contender.