Andy Burnham is set to become the fifth British prime minister in five years when he succeeds Sir Keir Starmer tomorrow.

The former Mayor of Greater Manchester is set to become PM, having won the Labour leadership contest without any opposition, on the back of his victory in the Makerfield by-election.

Sir Keir will vacate No 10 Downing Street on Monday and Mr Burnham will move in. Both men will also appear before the King, Sir Keir to resign and Mr Burnham will be asked to form a Cabinet.

Speaking before Labour members on Friday, Mr Burnham said: "I am ready. I am a leader for the North, the South, the East, the West, for Scotland, and for Wales, and for Northern Ireland."

All eyes will now be on who Mr Burnham could select for his Cabinet.

Shabana Mahmood has been tipped to be the next chancellor, although left-wing Labour MPs are said to be opposed to the prospect.

Monday will also be a goodbye to Sir Keir, who had an emotional last week in politics, receiving an ovation from the House of Commons and meeting with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Follow below for the latest from a huge day in British politics.