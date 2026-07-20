LIVE: Andy Burnham to be appointed PM and pick Cabinet today
Follow the latest updates as Andy Burnham set to be named as the successor to Sir Keir Starmer on Monday
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Britain gets a new Prime Minister on Monday. Stay with the LBC app for full live coverage as Andy Burnham takes the keys to Downing Street.
Andy Burnham is set to be sworn in as the fifth British prime minister in as many years on Monday.
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The former Mayor of Greater Manchester is set to become PM, having won the Labour leadership contest without any opposition, on the back of his victory in the Makerfield by-election.
Sir Keir will vacate No 10 Downing Street on Monday and Mr Burnham will move in. Both men will also appear before the King, Sir Keir to resign and Mr Burnham will be asked to form a Cabinet.
Speaking before Labour members on Friday, Mr Burnham said: "I am ready. I am a leader for the North, the South, the East, the West, for Scotland, and for Wales, and for Northern Ireland."
All eyes will now be on who Mr Burnham could select for his Cabinet.
Shabana Mahmood has been tipped to be the next chancellor, although left-wing Labour MPs are said to be opposed to the prospect.
Monday will also be a goodbye to Sir Keir, who had an emotional last week in politics, receiving an ovation from the House of Commons and meeting with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Follow below for the latest from a huge day in British politics.
How the transition will work
Andy Burnham is set to become the next prime minister and will meet with King Charles.
The former Greater Manchester Mayor will succeed Sir Keir Starmer in No 10, with the former PM moving out.
Mr Burnham will choose a Cabinet on Monday afternoon.
Prisons minister Lord Timpson steps down ahead of Burnham appointment
Minister of State for Prisons, Parole and Probation, Lord Timpson, has stepped down.
It marks the first major resignation ahead of Starmer's speech later today and the Downing Street arrival of Andy Burnham.
Lord James Timpson was appointed to the role in July 2024 after leaving his job as CEO of the Timpson group.
A business that had become synonymous with prisoner rehabilitation, the firm provides key cutting and shoe repair services, alongside jobs for hundreds of ex-offenders.
Police ban amplifiers outside No 10 before Burnham confirmed as PM
The Metropolitan Police have banned amplified noise equipment between 10.30am and 1.30pm outside of Downing Street's entrance ahead of Andy Burnham's confirmation as PM.
This ban comes after Sir Keir Starmer's resignation speech was drowned out by anti-Brexit campaigner, Steve Bray, playing Ode To Joy over a loudspeaker next to Downing Street.
Tory leader, Kemi Badenoch, told the police in June that Bray's form of protest is "a national embarrassment."
Jess Phillips tells LBC Shabana Mahmood should remain Home Secretary
Jess Phillips has told LBC that she hopes her "neighbour" Shabana Mahmood stays on as Home Secretary.
Discussing the role of women in Andy Burnham's new cabinet, Phillips told Nick Ferrari: "I would like to see Shabana Mahmood, my neighbour, so that the middle isn't forgotten in my neighbouring constituency.
"All this talk about [Mahmood] becoming the Chancellor, I think that she'd be a great Home Secretary as she is now."
Burnham’s ‘sadness’ as dad’s dementia means he's unaware his son will be PM
Andy Burnham has revealed his 'sadness' at his father being unaware of his appointment as Prime Minister.
The incoming prime minister has vowed to “grasp the nettle” of reforming the adult social care system, drawing on his father Roy’s experience.
Before Andy Burnham can unite Britain, he must unite Labour, writes Karl Turner MP
The King of the North has some work to do to ensure his coronation as the Labour leader and Prime Minister is warmly welcomed by the public.
Politics is full of big promises about bringing the country together. Every leadership contender over the years has talked about healing divisions, restoring trust and offering a fresh start.
But before any Labour leader can credibly claim they will unite Britain, they first have to demonstrate they can unite the Labour Party.
Burnham promises to 'do things a different way'
On Sunday night, the eve of his premiership , the incoming Prime Minister vowed "do things in a different way".
Describing his appointment off the back of a "decade of it just not working", Burnham vowed to give Brits "more breathing room".
Highlighting key issues faced by the public as he canvassed the doorsteps in Makerfield, Mr Burnham explained that the issue of the tax-free personal allowance being frozen at £12,570 for five years was a subject that came up time and time again.
Describing it as “the thing I heard the most on the doorsteps”, he told The Times : “So when people, they’re just characterising me as a tax raiser, well again it’s never that simplistic is it? The breathing space point is a really serious one. How do we just make people feel better?”
Burnham promises Brits 'breathing room' on cost of living
Andy Burnham will enter 10 Downing Street promising to give people “breathing room” against the rising cost of living.
In his first speech as prime minister, Mr Burnham will urge the country to be honest about the challenges it faces and call for “reflection and resolution”.
He will also say he is “acutely conscious” that the UK has had seven prime ministers in the last decade, stressing the need for more stable and responsible politics and pledging to restore faith in government.
Burnham to announce 'ten year plan' for Britain
Andy Burnham will use his first speech as Prime Minister to outline his "ten year plan" for Britain.
In an interview with the Times, the incoming PM says he will offer "tangible" improvements but warns change "can't be done overnight".
He suggests cost of living support measures could be announced as early as this week.
The new PM is expected to cut energy bills and bus fares, and even hints he may revisit the cap on the tax-free personal allowance, which has been frozen at £12,570 for five years.
Sir Ed Davey hopes Burnham's premiership "could be really different"
The Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has told LBC he hopes Andy Burnham turns out a better PM than Starmer "for the sake of our country".
Sir Ed said: "If Burnham carries out the sort of things he's talking about, I think it could be really different. I like the way he says he wants to do politics differently."
He added: "I'm a little worried there's not an awful lot said on the economy, on growth, and on Europe.
"But I want to hope that for the sake of our country, he is a better Prime Minister than the six we've had in the last 10 years."