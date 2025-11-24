The Chancellor will extend a crackdown on benefit fraud in her Autumn Budget this week, and is also reported to be planning a "mansion tax" and more funding for welfare.

Ms Reeves will give the speech on Wednesday, on the back of news that:

Transport secretary Heidi Alexander has defended potentially unpopular decisions in the upcoming Budget, telling LBC that the "botched Brexit deal" and the pandemic have had a greater impact on the economy than initially thought.

"If you think about what's happened over the last couple of months, it's become apparent that the OBR were going to conduct their review of their productivity forecasts," she told Lewis Goodall.

"I recognise that might leave some of your listeners quite cold hearing me talk about that, but it is really important in terms of how we make the public finances stack up."

