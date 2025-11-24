Reeves 'to extend benefit fraud crackdown in Budget' - live updates
Live updates as Chancellor Rachel Reeves prepares to give Autumn Budget 2025
The Chancellor will extend a crackdown on benefit fraud in her Autumn Budget this week, and is also reported to be planning a "mansion tax" and more funding for welfare.
Rachel Reeves is said to want to announce that Britain’s most expensive properties will be hit with a tax worth an average of £4,500.
She is also expected to limit the amount high earners can put in their pension pots, with the CBI issuing a warning that she cannot "tax her way to growth".
Ms Reeves will give the speech on Wednesday, on the back of news that:
Transport secretary Heidi Alexander has defended potentially unpopular decisions in the upcoming Budget, telling LBC that the "botched Brexit deal" and the pandemic have had a greater impact on the economy than initially thought.
"If you think about what's happened over the last couple of months, it's become apparent that the OBR were going to conduct their review of their productivity forecasts," she told Lewis Goodall.
"I recognise that might leave some of your listeners quite cold hearing me talk about that, but it is really important in terms of how we make the public finances stack up."
Key points on Monday morning
Here are some of the headlines from British politics on Monday morning:
Owners of Britain’s most expensive properties could be hit with a tax worth an average of £4,500 in the Budget,
Rachel Reeves has been warned not to inflict “death by a thousand taxes,"
The Chancellor is also understood to be targeting a £3billion raid on the salary sacrifice scheme,
Business Secretary Peter Kyle insisted “we can break out of this cycle of high tax and low growth” and “things are getting better in our country,"
He also apologised for rumours around the confidence in the economy and said it is "all speculation".
Chancellor warned over ‘death by a thousand taxes’ as she sets sights on property, incomes and pensions in Budget
Rachel Reeves has been warned not to inflict “death by a thousand taxes” on British business in Wednesday’s Budget.
The head of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) Rain Newton-Smith said the Government must “change course” and avoid heaping more costs on firms.
The Chancellor will hike taxes to fill a black hole in the public finances as she faces the prospect of a downgrade in the Budget watchdog’s economic growth forecast for every year of this Parliament.
Exclusive: Transport Secretary defends potentially unpopular decisions in Autumn Budget
A Cabinet minister has defended potentially unpopular decisions in the upcoming Budget, telling LBC the "botched Brexit deal" and the pandemic have had a greater impact on the economy than initially thought.
Transport secretary Heidi Alexander told Sunday with Lewis Goodall that "shifting sands" meant the Chancellor faced tough choices as she puts the finishing touches to her financial plans for the next year.
Row erupts after Tory chairman compares Reform logo to Nazi Swastika
Conservative Kevin Hollinrake took to social media on Sunday evening in response to a post from Reform leader Nigel Farage, after he unveiled what appeared to be a new party logo.
WATCH: Shadow chancellor Mel Stride speaks to LBC's Lewis Goodall
Watch Lewis Goodall interview Mel Stride as the shadow chancellor questioned Labour's record.
UK 'still in a growth emergency,' says business secretary
The Business Secretary has said the UK is “still in” a “growth emergency” as he appealed to industry leaders at the CBI annual conference in central London.
Peter Kyle said: “What we need to double down more on, which is my job, is to express why the singular importance of economic growth.
“We inherited a situation when we came into office where we stuck in this buy slight grip of high taxes and low growth, and we are not going to break out of this cycle unless we do some pretty profoundly different things.
“I really think we have inherited growth emergency, and we are still in it, and we will be in it for as long as we are unable to get our way out of this situation without increased economic productivity.”
Business secretary apologises for rumours around contents in the Budget
Business Secretary Peter Kyle apologised for the rumours swirling around the contents of the Budget in response to concerns the speculation is hitting confidence in the economy.
He told Times Radio: “I’m not apologising on behalf of the people who are reporting on the speculation, because that would be absurd.
“What I can apologise for is the fact that there has been so much speculation. I understand that it’s a distraction, but it is speculation and the reporting of such.
“I’m here to talk about the facts of the economy right now. And the facts are that we are delivering schemes that are lowering the cost of energy for business in this country, we are delivering an industrial strategy, delivering stability in policymaking for 10 years into the future.
“We have got a grip on the interest rates and the inflation challenges.”
David Cameron reveals prostate cancer diagnosis after being urged to get tested by wife Samantha
In other political news, the former prime minister has revealed that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
Lord David Cameron said that his wife Samantha urged him to get tested, which revealed the condition.
The Conservative, who was PM from 2010-16, had a prostate specific antigen (PSA) test, an MRI scan and then a biopsy which confirmed the diagnosis.
I promised to make life easier for working people - freezing rail fares is just the start, writes Sir Keir Starmer
In an exclusive editorial opinion for us, Sir Keir Starmer has said that freezing rail fares is just the start of his work to help people save money.
Here is an extract:
"I get it. I grew up in the 1970s, during another cost of living crisis. My dad, a toolmaker, worked every hour to provide for us, while also caring for my mum, who had Still’s disease.
"Every bill mattered. Every cost was counted. And I know that rings true for families right across Britain now.
"That’s why I’ve pledged to do everything I can to tackle Britain’s cost of living crisis – and bring down costs for working people across the country."
When is the Autumn Budget 2025?
Rachel Reeves will deliver the Autumn Budget on November 26 from the House of Commons.
This will be her second budget as chancellor and will set out potential spending modifications, changes to tax, or a different fiscal strategy.
The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has been given the required 10 weeks’ notice to provide an independent forecast.