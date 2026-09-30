LIVE: Pilot 'tried to hijack Flydubai plane' bound for Tel Aviv but was overpowered by passengers, Israel says
The plane plunged 14,000 feet in the space of a few minutes.
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A flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv was unexpectedly diverted after a physical fight between pilots.
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A hijack alert was sent from Flydubai flight FZ1073. The plane plunged 14,000 feet in the space of a few minutes.
Passengers are understood to have intervened to break up the fight on board. One of the pilots is understood to have been stabbed.
Officials said the incident could have 'ended in disaster'.
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What we know so far:
- Flydubai FZ1073 (Dubai–Tel Aviv) landed safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia after diverting over Jordan.
- The Boeing 737 issued a general emergency signal, then a possible unlawful-interference alert, before reissuing the general emergency signal.
- All passengers are safe and accounted for, Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office said.
Israeli TV channel i24 is reporting that security officials believe the incident was an act of terror.
Additional flight crew take over
After the stabbing, there was an additional flight crew on board as part of a routine drill.
They jumped in and helped stabilise the aircraft.
Plane incident an 'act of terror'
Israeli TV channel i24 is reporting that security officials believe the incident involving plane FZ1073 was an act of terror.
Aircraft plunged more than 14,000 feet
Flightradar24 data showed aircraft plunged nearly 14,000 feet within 30 seconds as the pilots struggled.
In 2024, a Singapore Airlines flight made headlines after it hit turbulence and dropped 6,000 feet. A British man died and dozens of passengers were severely injured.
Hijacking alert issued
A crew member activated the hijack alert as a violent fight broke out between the pilots, with one reportedly stabbed and losing consciousness.
The emergency signals triggered a major security response in Israel.
Fighter jets were then deployed after the signal was received.
The aircraft, carrying Israeli passengers, made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia at Tabuk Airport as the incident unfolded.
The incident highlighted the potential risks on a route that has become popular among Israeli nationals since the UAE and Israel normalised ties 6 years ago.
Pilots 'brawl with knives'
A violent fight erupted between the Russian-born chief pilot and the Ukrainian co-pilot, during which one of them was stabbed.
Yasmin Abu Kasis, whose daughter Miriam was on the flight, said that her daughter had told her that she had heard screaming and that a man took a knife, put the pilot on the floor, and that there was blood everywhere.
Brave passengers jumped to intervene.
One of the crew members rushed to hit the hijack button.
Israel-bound flight diverted to Saudi Arabia
Flydubai Flight FZ1073 from Dubai, which was due to fly to Israel, diverted over Jordanian airspace towards Saudi Arabia following an in-flight incident.
The jet landed at Tabuk Airport in northwestern Saudi Arabia.
The Boeing 737 issued a general emergency signal, then a possible unlawful-interference alert, before reissuing the general emergency signal, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24.
An airline spokesperson said the flydubai flight experienced an "incident" en route to Tel Aviv and diverted to Tabuk, where it landed safely. All passengers were safe and accounted for, the spokesperson said, without providing any further details.
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