A flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv was unexpectedly diverted after a physical fight between pilots.

A hijack alert was sent from Flydubai flight FZ1073. The plane plunged 14,000 feet in the space of a few minutes.

Passengers are understood to have intervened to break up the fight on board. One of the pilots is understood to have been stabbed.

Officials said the incident could have 'ended in disaster'.

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