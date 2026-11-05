LIVE: Planes grounded across Europe after 'bomb threats'
Read our live blog coverage of the developing situation across Europe as multiple flights have not taken off
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Multiple plans have been grounded across Europe this morning after being hit with bomb threats.
Listen to this article
Several passenger jets have not taken off on Thursday as commercial airliners have been hit with threats, with destinations across the continent being affected.
The first flight to be grounded this morning was an Aer Lingus plane that was due to land in Rome at 10.35am, but air traffic control notified them of the threat of a bomb on board at 7.56am.
The flight landed safely at the French airbase Evreux with 151 passengers and six crew members on board. Le Figaro is reporting that the plane was escorted by a French Rafale fighter jet.
The French Prime Minister's office said that a bomb squad unit is in place and all on board have been moved to safety.
Follow our live blog below for the latest on this developing story.
Do you know somebody onboard the flight?
Get in touch with LBC by emailing online@lbc.co.uk or by calling 0207766454.
All the flights that have been affected
- EI-DEH Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to Rome, diverted to Evreux, France
- FR6410 Ryanair flight from Madrid to Sofia
- FR3606 Ryanair flight from Copenhagen to Sofia
- FR1730 Ryanair flight from London Stansted to Sofia, diverted to Plovdiv, Bulgaria
- LO235 LOT Polish Airlines flight from Warsaw to Brussels
- W46387 WizzAir flight from Milan Malpensa to Warsaw-Okęcie, diverted to Vienna, Austria
- AY1761 FinnAir flight from Helsinki to Rome Fiumicino airport
- AY1471 Jettime flight from Helsinki to Vienna lands as normal
- WMT3064 WizzAir flight from Milan to Bucharest lands as normal
Four planes have been diverted to Prague (flight codes TBC)
Aer Lingus to 'accommodate customers to their final destination'
The first flight to be grounded this morning was an Aer Lingus plane that was due to land in Rome at 10.35am, but air traffic control notified them of the threat of a bomb on board at 7.56am.
The flight landed safely at the French airbase Evreux with 151 passengers and six crew members on board.
"Aer Lingus flight EI402 from Dublin to Rome diverted to Normandy this morning as a security precaution," the airline said in a statement.
"The flight landed safely and Aer Lingus will work to reaccommodate customers to their final destination as soon as possible."
'Threats are almost always unfounded'
The airline confirmed AY1761 from Helsinki to Rome with 144 passengers and seven crew and AY1471 from Helsinki to Vienna (operated by Jettime) with 177 passengers and six crew.
"Unfortunately, air traffic is sometimes subject to threats, as we have seen this week, when also other airlines in Europe have faced hoax bomb threats. Threats are almost always unfounded," FinnAir said.
Italian fighter jets escort Finnair flight into Rome
Italian Air Force fighter jets escorted a Finnair flight from Helsinki into Rome Fiumicino Airport following an anonymous bomb threat.
The aircraft landed safely at around 09:30, before police bomb disposal teams carried out checks.
No explosives were found on board, according to airport operator Aeroporti di Roma.
The security operation did not affect airport operations.
More than 200 evacuated from Wizz Air flight
Flight WMT3064 landed safely at Bucharest’s Henri Coandă International Airport at 11:08 local time, after flying from Milan.
Nearly 200 passengers were evacuated from the WizzAir flight
"Passengers have been disembarked. The airport has taken the procedural measures required in such cases, in cooperation with state institutions.
"A crisis management unit is being established, and specific procedures for these situations are being implemented," airport representatives said.
Another flight reports bomb threat
The Romanian Intelligence Agency have said a bomb threat was made on a WizzAir flight from Milan to Bucharest.
The plane has landed safely.
Threat credibility 'low', says Czech police
Four airplanes heading to Prague received bomb threats on Thursday and police were preparing for their landing, Czech police said on X, adding they assessed the credibility of the threats as low.
"Nevertheless, we are not underestimating the threat, which is why all necessary security measures have been activated with minimal impact on passengers and airport operations," police said.
"After landing, all aircraft will undergo pyrotechnic inspections."
Wizz Air diversion a 'security protocol'
A WizzAir flight from Milan to Warsaw was diverted to Vienna, Austria.
Wizz Air said: "The diversion was initiated in accordance with established security protocols and procedures, with the safety of passengers and crew as the highest priority.
"This incident comes amid a series of similar bomb threats affecting several airlines across Europe in recent days. Wizz Air is not the only airline targeted, with other carriers also experiencing threats resulting in flight diversions and security checks.
"Wizz Air is cooperating fully with the relevant authorities and is taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of everyone on board. The safety and security of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority."
'No suspicious' items found on Brussels flight
LOT Polish Airlines flight from Warsaw to Brussels (LO235) confirms no 'dangerous or suspicious items were found'.
"After receiving information about a potential threat to the safety of flight LO235 from Warsaw to Brussels, the flight crew was informed of the situation and conducted an onboard inspection in accordance with applicable procedures. No suspicious items were found," they said.
"The plane landed at Brussels Airport, where the authorities carried out an additional inspection of the aircraft, which also did not reveal the presence of any dangerous or suspicious items."
First bomb threat called to Aer Lingus plane
The first flight to be grounded this morning was an Aer Lingus plane that was due to land in Rome at 10.35am, but air traffic control notified them of the threat of a bomb on board at 7.56am.
The flight landed safely at the French airbase Evreux with 151 passengers and six crew members on board.
Le Figaro is reporting that the plane was escorted by a French Rafale fighter jet.
The French Prime Minister's office said that a bomb squad unit is in place and all on board have been moved to safety.
High cost of grounded flights
The diverted flights will cost airlines at least £916,989 (1,099,000 euros), according to European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation calculations.
It comes just days after at least seven flights and a cruise ship in Europe received bomb threats, causing disruption at airports, although no devices were discovered.