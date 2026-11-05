Multiple plans have been grounded across Europe this morning after being hit with bomb threats.

Several passenger jets have not taken off on Thursday as commercial airliners have been hit with threats, with destinations across the continent being affected.

The first flight to be grounded this morning was an Aer Lingus plane that was due to land in Rome at 10.35am, but air traffic control notified them of the threat of a bomb on board at 7.56am.

The flight landed safely at the French airbase Evreux with 151 passengers and six crew members on board. Le Figaro is reporting that the plane was escorted by a French Rafale fighter jet.

The French Prime Minister's office said that a bomb squad unit is in place and all on board have been moved to safety.

Follow our live blog below for the latest on this developing story.