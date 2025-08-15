Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin have met for the first time in over six years in Alaska at their crunch meeting to discuss an end to the Ukraine war.

The two presidents shook hands on the tarmac at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson just after 11am local time (8pm BST) and are set to take part in a three-on-three bilateral meeting.

They then posed for photographs before getting into Trump's presidential limousine to travel to the meeting - where there was a brief moment of confusion as press were told to leave and shouted over as they tried to ask questions.

Trump and Putin are meeting alongside US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Kremlin Yuri Ushakov.

The US President boarded Air Force One this morning, telling reporters that the meeting in Anchorage could set up a second summit where a peace deal could be hammered out.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would attend that hypothetical meeting, along with other European leaders, but he will not be present in Alaska.

He said that Ukraine is "counting on America,' but Mr Trump was less charitable in his comments as he boarded the plane.

Earlier in the day, Mr Trump said: "I've got to let Ukraine make that decision, and I think they'll make a proper decision. But I'm not here to negotiate for Ukraine. I'm here to get him at a table. And I think you have two sides.

"Look, Vladimir Putin wanted to take all of Ukraine. If I wasn't president, he would right now be taking all of Ukraine. But he's not going to do it."

Mr Trump, however, warned that Mr Putin will face "severe consequences" if he rejects the possibility of peace in Ukraine.

"Economically severe, yes, it will be very severe. I'm not doing this for my health. I'd like to focus on our country, but I'm doing this to save a lot of lives, yes, very severe," Mr Trump added.

He said territory swaps "will be discussed, but I've got to let Ukraine make that decision. I think they'll make a proper decision."

The US and Russian presidents will hold their summit on the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, which Sir Keir Starmer has said is symbolic with Ukraine fighting for the same value that the Allies did in the Second World War.

Mr Trump wrote a two-word message, "High Stakes!" on his Truth Social platform on Friday before he set off.

