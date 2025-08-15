LIVE: Trump and Putin meet for crunch summit in Alaska over Ukraine war
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin have met for the first time in over six years in Alaska at their crunch meeting to discuss an end to the Ukraine war.
Listen to this article
The two presidents shook hands on the tarmac at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson just after 11am local time (8pm BST) and are set to take part in a three-on-three bilateral meeting.
They then posed for photographs before getting into Trump's presidential limousine to travel to the meeting - where there was a brief moment of confusion as press were told to leave and shouted over as they tried to ask questions.
Trump and Putin are meeting alongside US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Kremlin Yuri Ushakov.
The US President boarded Air Force One this morning, telling reporters that the meeting in Anchorage could set up a second summit where a peace deal could be hammered out.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would attend that hypothetical meeting, along with other European leaders, but he will not be present in Alaska.
He said that Ukraine is "counting on America,' but Mr Trump was less charitable in his comments as he boarded the plane.
Earlier in the day, Mr Trump said: "I've got to let Ukraine make that decision, and I think they'll make a proper decision. But I'm not here to negotiate for Ukraine. I'm here to get him at a table. And I think you have two sides.
"Look, Vladimir Putin wanted to take all of Ukraine. If I wasn't president, he would right now be taking all of Ukraine. But he's not going to do it."
Mr Trump, however, warned that Mr Putin will face "severe consequences" if he rejects the possibility of peace in Ukraine.
"Economically severe, yes, it will be very severe. I'm not doing this for my health. I'd like to focus on our country, but I'm doing this to save a lot of lives, yes, very severe," Mr Trump added.
He said territory swaps "will be discussed, but I've got to let Ukraine make that decision. I think they'll make a proper decision."
The US and Russian presidents will hold their summit on the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, which Sir Keir Starmer has said is symbolic with Ukraine fighting for the same value that the Allies did in the Second World War.
Mr Trump wrote a two-word message, "High Stakes!" on his Truth Social platform on Friday before he set off.
Follow our live updates here...
Key points as the two leaders meet
- Donald Trump landed in Anchorage at around 7.30pm BST, on board Air Force One.
- Vladimir Putin landed at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base, around 30 minutes after Trump.
- A senior White House official confirmed the one-on-one meeting between Trump and Putin will now be in a three-on-three format, with Marco Rubio and Steve Witkoff joining the US President.
- The Russian President will be joined by his foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and aide Yuri Ushakov.
- Putin and Trump met face-to-face for the first time in more than six years and greeted each other with a handshake.
Meeting gets off to interesting start
Cameras briefly got their first glimpse of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin sitting side-by-side ahead of their meeting.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff sat next to Trump, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Putin aide Yuri Ushakov sat beside Putin.
Reporters were quickly ushered out of the room after shouting questions.
Meeting in Alaska officially kicks off
The meeting between the US and Russian leaders have kicked off.
US secretary of state Marco Rubio and envoy Steve Witkoff are beside Donald Trump, while Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and aide Yuri Ushakov are sat beside Putin.
Pictured: Trump and Putin embrace on the tarmac
Trump and Putin share warm greeting in first meeting in 6 years
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump have finally met six years after their last meeting.
The two leaders greeted each other with a handshake after stepping off their planes.
As they walked to their car to head for the talks, reporters could be heard asking the Russian leader how the US could trust him and whether he underestimated Ukraine.
Russian delegation confirmed
The Russian delegation for the meeting has been confirmed.
Vladimir Putin will be joined by his foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and aide Yuri Ushakov.
As we reported, Trump will be joined by Marco Rubio and Steve Witkoff in the three-on-three conversation.
Putin lands in Alaska
Vladimir Putin has landed at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base - around 30 minutes after Donald Trump.
Earlier, the Kremlin said the leaders' meeting is due to get under way at 8.30pm UK time.
Trump says 'I would walk' if meeting with Putin does not go well
Earlier today, in an interview with Bret Baier of Fox News on board Air Force One, Donald Trump said he hopes his meeting with Vladimir Putin goes well, but he is prepared to walk away if that is not the case.
He predicted the meeting would "work out very well", but added that "if it doesn’t, I’m going to head back home real fast".
"I would walk, yeah," he added.
White House says meeting will now involve Witkoff and Rubio
A senior White House official has told NBC News the previously planned one-on-one meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will now be in a three-on-three format.
The official said the talks will involve US secretary of state Marco Rubio and Trump's top negotiator Steve Witkoff.