Robert Jenrick has been sacked as shadow home secretary and left the Conservative Party over a secretive plot to join Reform.

Kemi Badenoch has removed the party whip from the Newark MP, who is now an independent - but has been tipped to join Nigel Farage.

Mr Jenrick is said to have left material 'lying around' that demonstrated his intentions and sparked the action - reportedly a speech and a ‘media plan’.

Tory leader Ms Badenoch said: "I was presented with clear, irrefutable evidence that he was plotting in secret to defect in a way designed to be as damaging as possible to his Shadow Cabinet colleagues and the wider Conservative Party."

Mr Farage has confirmed he has spoken to Mr Jenrick and a Reform announcement is expected later today.

If Mr Jenrick does move to the further-right party, he would join a growing list of ex Tories in their ranks, with former chancellor Nadhim Zahawi having joined as recently as Monday.

