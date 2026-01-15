LIVE updates as Robert Jenrick sacked by Kemi Badenoch over Reform plan
Shadow home secretary leaves Tories after plot to join Reform exposed by leader
Robert Jenrick has been sacked as shadow home secretary and left the Conservative Party over a secretive plot to join Reform.
Kemi Badenoch has removed the party whip from the Newark MP, who is now an independent - but has been tipped to join Nigel Farage.
Mr Jenrick is said to have left material 'lying around' that demonstrated his intentions and sparked the action - reportedly a speech and a ‘media plan’.
Tory leader Ms Badenoch said: "I was presented with clear, irrefutable evidence that he was plotting in secret to defect in a way designed to be as damaging as possible to his Shadow Cabinet colleagues and the wider Conservative Party."
Mr Farage has confirmed he has spoken to Mr Jenrick and a Reform announcement is expected later today.
If Mr Jenrick does move to the further-right party, he would join a growing list of ex Tories in their ranks, with former chancellor Nadhim Zahawi having joined as recently as Monday.
'A sad soap opera episode': Labour's responce to Jenrick's sacking
Labour has branded today's sacking the "latest sad soap opera episode from a chaotic Conservative Party that is sliding deeper and deeper into irrelevance".
Anna Turley MP, Labour Party Chair, responding to Robert Jenrick’s suspension from the Conservatives, added: “.Kemi Badenoch was too weak to sack Robert Jenrick when he complained about not seeing white faces in Birmingham. She defended him over his disgusting comments while he was plotting to defect. That tells you everything you need to know about her judgement.
“Badenoch has lost control of her party and the architects of 14 years of Tory failure are now scuttling off to inflict their same chaos through Farage’s Reform. With 23 ex-Tory MPs now swelling Nigel Farage’s ranks already, and apparently Jenrick to come, it’s clear that Reform are just a shop front for failed Conservatives that wrecked public services and made people poorer.
“While the Tories and Reform play political games and plot to inflict chaos and decline on Britain, Labour is focussed on delivering real change for working people – through tackling the cost of living, bringing down waiting lists, and restoring pride in people’s communities again.”
Jenrick 'told MPs he would lose his seat unless' unless he defects to Reform
The now-sacked Shadow Home Secretary told MPs he faced losing his seat unless he switched to Nigel Farage's Party, according a senior Tory source.
There was also a "very large broadside about the Tory party’s record in government, which of course is also his record," the source told the Daily Express.
"As much as he likes everyone to remember he quit, he was in Cabinet for several years and was very vocal in backing several PMs.
"He uses that to basically say 'and that’s why we need Nigel Farage'," they added.
Jenrick now listed as 'independent' on Parliament's website
Parliament's official website has swiftly reacted to the news that Robert Jenrick has been sacked from the Conservative Pary cabinet and had the Tory whip removed.
He is now listed as an independent on the website's "Find MPs" section.
Mr Jenrick has been put alongside Labour rebels, members of Your Party and, suspended former Reform MP Rupert Lowe, the same party many expect Mr Jenrick to join.
If you want to kill a snake in the grass, the best thing to do is cut off its head, writes Iain Dale
If you want to kill a snake in the grass, the best thing to do is cut its head off. That’s what Kemi Badenoch has done to Robert Jenrick, and it’s not before time, writes Iain Dale for LBC Opinion.
He says: "I make it my business to have good relationships with politicians across the political spectrum, and it’s rare that I’m not on speaking terms with any of them.
"Robert Jenrick has been a rare exception to that rule. A year ago last week, I write an article in the ‘I’ newspaper in which I called out Jenrick for some outrageous comments he had made on social media about ‘alien cultures’ and ‘medieval attitudes’. He appeared to be tarring all muslims with the same brush. I remember messaging Kemi Badenoch advising her to sack him.
"I wrote that he was using the language of Tommy Robinson and words have consequences. Jenrick didn’t take my words well, and we haven’t spoken since, and I haven’t interviewed him since."
Join us this Thursday afternoon after Kemi Badenoch sensationally sacked her shadow home secretary Robert Jenrick.