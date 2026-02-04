Leicestershire Police is investigating a 'very serious incident' on De Montfort University campus that has led to a number of roads being closed, and one person being taken to hospital.

Details are still emerging about the nature of the incident on Wednesday morning (February 4) but a large police presence has been seen at the university, which is in central Leicester.

Police have confirmed it was not a mass stabbing following speculation online.

East Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to the scene shortly after 17:00 on Tuesday and it had transported one patient to Leicester Royal Infirmary.

A large cordon has been set up and the university has said that it is "offering direct support to students and staff who witnessed the incident".

Leicestershire Police has said that Infirmary Road, Oxford Street, Infirmary Square, Carlton Street, York Road, Lower Brown Street, The Gateway and Gosling Street are all closed.

A De Montfort University spokesman said: "We are aware of a very serious incident on our campus.

"We are working with Leicestershire Police as they launch an immediate investigation.

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by what has happened.

"We are offering direct support to students and staff who witnessed the incident."

This is a breaking incident, follow our live update blog below.