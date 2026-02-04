LIVE updates as at least one person taken to hospital following 'serious incident' at De Montfort University in Leicester
Latest from Leicester after 'very serious incident' closes roads in city
Leicestershire Police is investigating a 'very serious incident' on De Montfort University campus that has led to a number of roads being closed, and one person being taken to hospital.
Details are still emerging about the nature of the incident on Wednesday morning (February 4) but a large police presence has been seen at the university, which is in central Leicester.
Police have confirmed it was not a mass stabbing following speculation online.
East Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to the scene shortly after 17:00 on Tuesday and it had transported one patient to Leicester Royal Infirmary.
A large cordon has been set up and the university has said that it is "offering direct support to students and staff who witnessed the incident".
Leicestershire Police has said that Infirmary Road, Oxford Street, Infirmary Square, Carlton Street, York Road, Lower Brown Street, The Gateway and Gosling Street are all closed.
A De Montfort University spokesman said: "We are aware of a very serious incident on our campus.
"We are working with Leicestershire Police as they launch an immediate investigation.
"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by what has happened.
"We are offering direct support to students and staff who witnessed the incident."
What we know so far
- De Montfort University has said it is "offering direct support to students and staff who witnessed the incident."
- At least one person has been taken to hospital
- Infirmary Road, Oxford Street, Infirmary Square, Carlton Street, York Road, Lower Brown Street, The Gateway and Gosling Street are all closed,
- Leicestershire Police has said: "NHS staff will be given access to the hospital car park but will need to provide their ID to officers at the scene."
- Four layers of police tape have been seen at the site.
One person taken to hospital, ambulance service confirms
East Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to the scene shortly after 17:00 on Tuesday and it had transported one patient to Leicester Royal Infirmary.
Leicester MP and cabinet minister offers 'thoughts to those affected'
Liz Kendall, the Leicester West MP, has spoken out about the very serious incident at De Montford University.
In a post on her Facebook, she saying her thoughts are with those affected.
Ms Kendall, who is also the Labour government's science, innovation and technology secretary, said she was "aware" of yesterday's "serious incident"
"A police cordon remains in place this morning.
"There are no further details currently and I would urge everyone to refrain from speculating whilst investigations continues," she said.
Echoing what De Montfort University said earlier, Ms Kendal added that support is being provided to students and staff who witnessed what happened.
"My thoughts are with those affected by what has happened," she said.
Local MP 'extremely concerned' and urges public to avoid speculation
Shockat Adam, MP for Leicester South about De Montfort University, has spoken out about the incident.
He said: "I am extremely concerned by the incident reported at De Montfort University. I am in contact with both the police and the university to offer my support as they respond to this situation.
"My thoughts are with the students, staff and families of all those impacted, and with anyone who has been affected by what has happened.
"This will be a very distressing time for many, and I want to reassure anyone affected that my office and I are available to help in any way we can.
'I would urge everyone to avoid speculation and to allow the police and relevant authorities the time and space needed to carry out their work.
"Further updates should be based only on official information as it becomes available."
Doctor 45 minutes late to operating theatre due to travel chaos
A doctor said he was 45 minutes late to the operating theatre at Leicester Royal Infirmary due to the traffic disruption sparked by the road closures.
Dr Paul Sharpe said it was a "chaotic" journey into work.
It was just chaotic driving here to get to the multi-storey car park. I'm about 45 minutes late and need to be in theatre.
"The traffic started getting bad near the old Volvo dealership and you can't turn into the car park from Welford Road," he told Leicesterlive.
'It is scary to know it was so close - I hope everyone is ok', witness says
A witness has shared their concerns following the "serious incident".
They said:"It is scary because even though I'm not currently in uni, it's so close to where you stay and it's sad to know this is what's happening within your area."
They added that it "definitely doesn't make you feel safe."
"I just hope that whatever has happened, everyone is OK," they told the BBC.
Police still unable to confirm details
A spokesman for the force said on Wednesday morning they were unable to confirm any details about the incident at this time.
Leicester hospital warns patients face disruption as road closures spark travel chaos
Patients attending appointments have been told to allow extra time for journeys due to travel disruption around Leicester Royal Infirmary.
NHS staff can only access staff car park with ID, Leicester's Hospitals said in a statement.
De Montfort University's statement in full
The University has said it is supporting students and staff who "witnessed" what happened.
A statement read: "We are aware of a very serious incident on our campus this evening.
"We are working with Leicestershire Police as they launch an immediate investigation.
"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by what has happened.
"We are offering direct support to students and staff who witnessed the incident.”
Main campus remains open with heavy security presence
Security and Police Community Support Officers are patrolling areas around the university.
The main campus is still open with students coming and going.
It is unconfrmed if today's lectures are cancelled.
Huge tailbacks across Leicester as hospital car park impacted
There are huge tailbacks right across the city because of the road closures, particularly leading to the Leicester Royal Infirmary car park.
All staff going into the site are having to show NHS ID to access the hospital.