Volodymyr Zelenskyy will sit down with Donald Trump and other European leaders this evening for crucial Ukraine peace talks.

Trump has declared he knows "exactly" what he's doing ahead of today's meetings.

After talks with the Ukrainian president, Mr Trump will meet European leaders for further talks, including Sir Keir Starmer.

Leaders including French President Emmanuelle Macron, Italy's Giorgia Meloni and NATO General Secretary Mark Rutte are all set to attend.

Mr Trump described Monday as a "big day" at the White House, adding: "Never had so many European Leaders at one time. My great honor to host them!!!."

"President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight," Mr Trump added ahead of the crunch talks.

