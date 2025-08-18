LIVE: 'I know exactly what I'm doing' Trump declares ahead of crucial Ukraine talks with Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy will sit down with Donald Trump and other European leaders this evening for crucial Ukraine peace talks.
Sir Keir Starmer touched down in the United States on Monday afternoon ahead of crunch talks between Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders.
Trump has declared he knows "exactly" what he's doing ahead of today's meetings.
After talks with the Ukrainian president, Mr Trump will meet European leaders for further talks, including Sir Keir Starmer.
President Zelenskyy touched down in Washington on Monday morning ahead of the crunch talks.
Leaders including French President Emmanuelle Macron, Italy's Giorgia Meloni and NATO General Secretary Mark Rutte are all set to attend.
Mr Trump described Monday as a "big day" at the White House, adding: "Never had so many European Leaders at one time. My great honor to host them!!!."
"President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight," Mr Trump added ahead of the crunch talks.
Zelenskyy meets Trump's Ukraine envoy ahead of White House summit
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Trump's Ukraine envoy, Keith Kellogg, ahead of tonight's White House summit.
Taking to X this afternoon, Zelenskyy said: I thank @GeneralKellogg for the meeting and for the joint work with our team. President Trump invited Ukraine and other European countries to Washington today – this is the first meeting in such a format, and it is very serious.
"When peace is discussed for one country in Europe, it means peace for all of Europe. We are ready to continue working with maximum effort to end the war and to ensure reliable security. These are the key issues.
"Last night, Russian attacks on our cities continued – among those killed were two children, and dozens of people were wounded
"People were simply sleeping when the Russian army launched strikes on the cities."
'No easy solutions' for Ukraine war, Italian PM warns
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni has warned there are "no easy solutions" for Ukraine ahead of tonight's White House summit.
"We must explore all possible solutions," she said via a statement.
"There are no easy solutions.
"I believe we must explore all possible solutions to ensure peace and security for our nations.
"The work we will do today is important."
Russian strikes kill ten, including baby, hours before White House summit
At least seven people were killed by Russian strikes on Kharkiv this morning, with the youngest victim being a one and a half year-old girl.
A further three people were killed and 20 more injured in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy said.
Hitting out at Russia ahead of talks, Mr Zelenskyy wrote on social media: "Everyone seeks dignified peace and true security and at this very moment, the Russians are attacking Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, the Sumy region and Odesa, destroying residential buildings and our civilians infrastructure."
Who is attending today's summit?
Outside of Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a slew of European leaders will be present at the White House today.
Here is a full list of leaders you can expect to see:
- UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer
- Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz
- Finnish President Alexander Stubb
- Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni
- NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte
- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
- France's President Emmanuel Macron
Zelenskyy: 'We can only achieve peace through strength'
Zelenskyy has said Ukraine can only defeat Russia through strength ahead of talks with Putin.
Taking to X, he said: "Russia can only be forced into peace through strength, and President Trump has that strength.
"We have to do everything right to make peace happen. Thank you!"
Starmer says allies must ‘get this right’ ahead of crunch Ukraine talks
Sir Keir Starmer has said allies must “make sure” there is “fair” and “just” peace in Ukraine as he arrived in Washington to support Volodymyr Zelensky in crunch talks with Donald Trump.
The Prime Minister and other European leaders will seek to persuade the US president not to push for a settlement which rewards Vladimir Putin’s aggression, but also secures US security guarantees for any military peacekeeping force from the so-called “coalition of the willing”.
In a video posted on X, Sir Keir said of the conflict: “Everybody wants it to end, not least the Ukrainians.
“But we’ve got to get this right. We’ve got to make sure there is peace, that it is is lasting peace and that it is fair and that it is just.
“That’s why I’m travelling to Washington with other European leaders to discuss this face to face with President Trump and President Zelensky, because it’s in everyone’s interests, it’s in the UK’s interests that we get this right.”
Zelenskyy accuses Russia of 'deliberately killing civilians' hours before crunch talks with Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of hitting Ukraine with "demonstrative and cynical" strikes hours before European leaders descend on Washington for peace talks.
The Ukrainian president said at least seven people were killed by Russian strikes on Kharkiv this morning, with the youngest victim being a one and a half year-old girl.
A further three people were killed and 20 more injured in Zaporizhzhia, Mr Zelenskyy said.
'I know exactly what I'm doing': Trump declares ahead of Zelenskyy talks
Donald Trump has declared he "knows exactly what he's doing" ahead of a meeting with Zelenskyy today.
"I’ve settled 6 Wars in 6 months," the US president wrote on TruthSocial this afternoon.
"One of them a possible Nuclear disaster, and yet I have to read & listen to the Wall Street Journal, and many others who truly don’t have a clue, tell me everything that I am doing wrong on the Russia/Ukraine MESS."
It comes as European leaders descend on Washington in a show of support for Ukraine's peace efforts.
What happened when Trump met Putin?
Mr Zelensky's meeting with Donald Trump comes on the back of the US president meeting his Russian counterparty.
Mr Trump said the talks were "held in a constructive atmosphere of mutual respect", but his aim to try and stop the war was ultimately not achieved.
Full story here: Trump confirms 'no deal' with Putin