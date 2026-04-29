Latest updates after two stabbed in north London by a knifeman who was targeting Jewish community.

By William Mata

Two members of the Jewish community were stabbed in what has been reported as a targeted attack on the community in Golders Green, north London.

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Jewish community safety group Shomrim said that a man was running along Golders Green Road trying to stab Jewish people, and those who were knifed were Orthodox members. Police and Shomrim said a suspect had been detained at the scene, while it has been reported that those stabbed are in a serious but stable condition.

A spokesperson for Shomrim said: “One male was seen running along Golders Green Road armed with a knife and attempting to stab Jewish members of the public. Shomrim responded immediately and detained the suspect. Police attended and deployed a taser.". Picture: Shomrim

A spokesperson for Shomrim said: “One male was seen running along Golders Green Road armed with a knife and attempting to stab Jewish members of the public. “Shomrim responded immediately and detained the suspect. Police attended and deployed a taser. The male has now been arrested. “Two victims have been stabbed and are being treated by Hatzola. The suspect is in custody. Hatzola is on the scene and treating two people.” Follow below for the latest.