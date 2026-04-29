LIVE: Two stabbed in Golders Green attack on Jewish people
Latest updates after two stabbed in north London by a knifeman who was targeting Jewish community.
Two members of the Jewish community were stabbed in what has been reported as a targeted attack on the community in Golders Green, north London.
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Jewish community safety group Shomrim said that a man was running along Golders Green Road trying to stab Jewish people, and those who were knifed were Orthodox members.
Police and Shomrim said a suspect had been detained at the scene, while it has been reported that those stabbed are in a serious but stable condition.
A spokesperson for Shomrim said: “One male was seen running along Golders Green Road armed with a knife and attempting to stab Jewish members of the public.
“Shomrim responded immediately and detained the suspect. Police attended and deployed a taser. The male has now been arrested.
“Two victims have been stabbed and are being treated by Hatzola. The suspect is in custody. Hatzola is on the scene and treating two people.”
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Jewish people in UK are under constant attack, says Badenoch
Conservative Party Leader Kemi Badenoch has called the attacks on the Jewish community "a national emergency".
Writing on X, she said: "Jewish people in our country are under constant attack.
"This is no longer a growing pattern. There is an epidemic of violence against Jewish people.
" It is now a national emergency and needs to be treated as such by the Government and public authorities."
Victims of stabbing are in a 'stable condition'
The suspect also attempted to stab police officers, and was Tasered before being arrested. No officers were injured.
Two men – one in his 70s and one in his 30s – were treated at the scene for stab wounds. They have been taken to hospital and both are in a stable condition.
45-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He was taken into custody, where he remains.
The Met Police are working to establish his nationality and background.
Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams, who leads policing in the area, said: “Our thoughts are with the victims of this horrific attack. We are grateful to officers who swiftly Tasered and arrested the suspect before he could cause further harm.
“We are aware of the significant distress and concern this incident is likely to cause in the face of a number of incidents in the local area. A suspect is in custody, and investigators are considering all possible motives.
“Officers will remain at the scene for some time to carry out further enquiries, speak to local people and offer reassurance
Counter Terrorism Police leading investigation into stabbing
Specialist officers from Counter Terrorism Policing are leading the investigation and working with the Metropolitan Police to establish the full circumstances and any links to terrorism.
Head of Counter Terrorism Policing Laurence Taylor said: “Whilst I must stress this investigation is at an early stage, we are working quickly to understand exactly what happened.
“Thank you to those who were in the area at the time and supported the response to this terrible incident.”
Elderly man attacked unprovoked at bus stop, CCTV shows
LBC is aware of CCTV that shows an elderly Jewish man waiting at a bus stop being stabbed repeatedly in the face by an assailant who appears to pull a knife from his jacket pocket.
'There must be absolutely no place for antisemitism,' says Mayor - as he condemns 'appalling attack'
London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan has condemned the "appalling attack".
In a statement shared on X, he said: "There has been an appalling attack on two Jewish Londoners in Golders Green.
"The police have made an arrest and I’d like to thank all the emergency services and heroic volunteers from @Hatzola @shomrimlondon for their swift response to this horrific incident.
"I’m in close contact with the @MetPoliceUK, who will be providing further updates.
"London’s Jewish community have been the target of a series of shocking antisemitic attacks.
"There must be absolutely no place for antisemitism in society. The Met have stepped up high visibility patrols in the area.
"I urge anyone who has any information to call police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously."