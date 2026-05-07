LIVE: Voting set to begin in crunch UK elections
England, Wales and Scotland are all voting today in what could be a crunch election for British politics and see Sir Keir Starmer come under further pressure
Millions of voters will head to the polling stations today for elections in England, Scotland and Wales that will have huge implications for all the major political parties.
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Sir Keir Starmer is facing the prospect of losing hundreds of council seats across England, as well as Labour’s dominance in the Welsh parliament, the Senedd, in the biggest test of public opinion since the general election in 2024.
MPs are reportedly moving to oust the Prime Minister in the wake of the elections, in a bloodless coup modelled on the way Sir Tony Blair was encouraged to make way for his successor Gordon Brown.
But Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden insisted on Wednesday morning that Sir Keir was in a “resolute” mood and that triggering a leadership contest would be a mistake.
While some will have cast their vote already by post or in four flexible pilot schemes in English councils, most will be heading to their polling station between 7am and 10pm.
Counting of the votes for the Scottish and Welsh parliaments will not start until Friday morning, but 46 of the 136 English local authorities are doing so overnight, with the first results expected soon after midnight.
Four councils are not counting until Saturday, three because they also have mayoral elections, and the final result is likely to be late on Saturday night.
Follow all the latest in our live blog here.
Millions of voters will head to the polling stations today for elections in England, Scotland and Wales, with Sir Keir Starmer facing a vote of confidence in his government.
Polls open in Wales, Scotland and England
Polling stations across Wales, Scotland and parts of England have opened for millions to cast their vote in crucial elections for Sir Keir Starmer’s premiership.
They are expected to be the toughest test for the Prime Minister since the general election in 2024, with devastating results predicted for the Labour Party.
Some 1,850 Labour seats are expected to be lost in councils across England, according to polling guru Lord Robert Hayward.
Labour’s prospects look equally painful in Wales where the governing party is set to lose the national vote for the first time in more than a century.
Almost 25,000 candidates are fighting to be elected to more than 5,000 seats on 136 councils across England.
In Scotland, all 129 seats are up for election at Holyrood while voters in Wales will choose 96 members of the Senedd.
Can I still cast a postal vote in the 2026 election?
Thousands of Brits vote by post ahead of every election if they have informed the Electoral Commission that this is how they wish to participate.
For a vote to be counted, it must reach the local authority by the day of the election, which is Thursday, May 7, in 2026.
However, for those who have left it too late, there are still ways to get involved via a postal vote.
Can I still vote if I have missed the chance to vote by post?
If you are registered for a postal vote but have not posted your letter ballot in time, you can still participate if you take all of the paperwork you received to your polling station. All polling stations are open from 7am to 10pm.
Get the full story from William Mata here.
Why your area might not have an election?
Not everywhere in the UK has a vote on May 7, as it is not a general election.
Local elections decide council seats and often not all of these, with some authorities electing a third of their members for three of the four years in a cycle.
Directly elected mayoral elections are held only once every four years.
It has meant that some parts of the UK, which do not have a borough or county council election this time around, do not have an election at all, with Brighton and Hove, a unitary authority, being one example.
When will there be results?
Counting of the votes for the Scottish and Welsh parliaments will not start until Friday morning.
Also, 46 of the 136 English local authorities are counting overnight, with the first results expected soon after midnight.
Four councils are not counting until Saturday, three because they also have mayoral elections, and the final result is likely to be late on Saturday night.
Get the full timings here.
What time do election polls open?
In general, polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm across the UK on Thursday, May 7, for votes to be cast.
You will have received a poll card with information as to where to cast your vote.
Get the full story from William Mata here.
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