Millions of voters will head to the polling stations today for elections in England, Scotland and Wales that will have huge implications for all the major political parties.

Sir Keir Starmer is facing the prospect of losing hundreds of council seats across England, as well as Labour’s dominance in the Welsh parliament, the Senedd, in the biggest test of public opinion since the general election in 2024.

MPs are reportedly moving to oust the Prime Minister in the wake of the elections, in a bloodless coup modelled on the way Sir Tony Blair was encouraged to make way for his successor Gordon Brown.

But Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden insisted on Wednesday morning that Sir Keir was in a “resolute” mood and that triggering a leadership contest would be a mistake.

While some will have cast their vote already by post or in four flexible pilot schemes in English councils, most will be heading to their polling station between 7am and 10pm.

Counting of the votes for the Scottish and Welsh parliaments will not start until Friday morning, but 46 of the 136 English local authorities are doing so overnight, with the first results expected soon after midnight.

Four councils are not counting until Saturday, three because they also have mayoral elections, and the final result is likely to be late on Saturday night.

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