Hundreds of schools will remain closed for a second day as weather warnings of snow and ice continue across the country.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for snow for large parts of north-east and northern Scotland from 11am until 7pm on Tuesday, with forecasters warning of 5-10cm of snow widely, and up to 15cm in places.

A yellow warning of snow and ice is in place as far south as Perth until midnight on Tuesday, while another alert has also been issued from the central belt south down beyond the border, until 11am.

In Glasgow, services on the city's subway network were suspended on Tuesday morning after ice on the third rail caused a power failure.

Schools in Shetland, Orkney and Aberdeenshire will remain shut on Tuesday after pupils enjoyed an extra day of holiday on Monday following the festive break due to the weather.

Snowy conditions disrupted road, air and rail travel on Monday with some train lines shut after heavy snow drifted on to the tracks.

National Rail said that train services in northern Scotland will be disrupted until the end of the day on Tuesday, although ScotRail said services on the route between Aberdeen and Dundee would run in the morning.

The areas covered by the Met Office amber warning include parts of Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highland, Angus and Perth and Kinross.