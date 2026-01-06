Schools closed and transport chaos as temperatures plunge to -12C - LIVE
The Met Office has issued an amber warning for snow for large parts of north-east and northern Scotland
Hundreds of schools will remain closed for a second day as weather warnings of snow and ice continue across the country.
The Met Office has issued an amber warning for snow for large parts of north-east and northern Scotland from 11am until 7pm on Tuesday, with forecasters warning of 5-10cm of snow widely, and up to 15cm in places.
A yellow warning of snow and ice is in place as far south as Perth until midnight on Tuesday, while another alert has also been issued from the central belt south down beyond the border, until 11am.
Schools in Shetland, Orkney and Aberdeenshire will remain shut on Tuesday after pupils enjoyed an extra day of holiday on Monday following the festive break due to the weather.
Snowy conditions disrupted road, air and rail travel on Monday with some train lines shut after heavy snow drifted on to the tracks.
The areas covered by the Met Office amber warning include parts of Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highland, Angus and Perth and Kinross.
-12C freeze: Key points
- Hundreds of schools closed because of snow and ice
- Temperatures plummet to -12C
- Disruption on roads, air and rail travel with some train lines shut
- Eurostar cancels trains from London to Rotterdam and Amsterdam due to severe weather
- UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issues amber cold health alerts for England
First named storm of the year expected to hit on Thursday
To add to the extreme weather, the Britain will be battered by its first named storm.
Storm Goretti, named by the French meteorological service, Meteo France.
Heavy rain will spread from the southwest on Thursday, turning to snow from around Wales across to East Anglia, with significant falls likely and severe gales around southern coasts.
The storm will likely clear in the southeast on Friday morning.
Cold water swimmer takes the plunge
Cold water swimmer Autumn Lea took a freezing dip at sunset in the icy waters of Pickmere Lake yesterday.
The temperature in Knutsford dropped to -3C at sunset, before plunging to -9C overnight.
Average lake temperate falls around 4C to 8C in the winter.
The Met Office warns of cold water shock to water temperatures below 15C.
The sudden cooling of the skin by cold water can also make you involuntarily gasp for breath, increasing your breathing rate, causing you to panic and possibly inhale water directly into the lungs.
Snow falls on central London
Flurries begin to fall in central London as temperatures drop to -1C in the capital.
The city has a yellow weather warning for icy patches overnight into Tuesday.
Schools close across England
Snow and freezing temperatures have forced schools to shut.
Norfolk - 20 schools
Suffolk - 5 closed
Staffordshire - 85 closed
North Yorkshire - 45 closed
Essex - 2 closed
Oxfordshire - 1 closed
MP calls for army to be mobilised in Scotland amid severe weather
Andrew Bowie warned the "critical" situation in the north and east of the country has left some without food and medical supplies.
In a letter to First Minister John Swinney, he urged him to "mobilise all available resources" to help those impacted and request military support from the UK Government.
Mr Bowie said: "The situation has now become critical. Many people are increasingly cut off, with access to essential food supplies and medical provisions becoming extremely difficult and, in some instances, impossible.
"There is a real and growing risk that individuals may be left without basic necessities unless urgent action is taken.
"While emergency services, gritters, farmers and volunteer groups are going above and beyond to support their communities, in many cases they are quite simply overwhelmed by the scale and persistence of the conditions."
What are your employment rights during extreme weather?
Find out more about your rights if you cannot make it into work and if your child's school is closed:
Where are schools closed?
Hundreds of schools were forced to close across Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland on Tuesday morning
In Wales, 384 schools are closed.
In Northern Ireland, 186 have shut.
In Scotland, 150 schools are shut in Aberdeenshire. The total number remains unclear.
The coldest night of the winter so far
Last night's overnight lows proved the chilliest night of winter so far.
Lowest temperatures:
- Marham -12.5C
- Dalwhinnie -11.2C
- Tulloch Bridge -10.7C
- Santon Downham -10C
- Topcliffe -10C
- Bala -9.6C
Train power failure due to ice
In Glasgow, services on the city’s subway network were suspended on Tuesday morning after ice on the third rail caused a power failure.
Operator SPT said: “Currently both inner and outer circles are suspended and no stations are open.”
National Rail said that train services in northern Scotland will be disrupted until the end of the day on Tuesday, although ScotRail said services on the route between Aberdeen and Dundee would run in the morning.