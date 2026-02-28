LIVE: US and Israel launch ‘major combat operation’ on Iran
Israel and the United States have launched 'coordinated' strikes on Iran.
Listen to this article
“The State of Israel has launched a preemptive strike against Iran to remove threats to the State of Israel,” said Israeli Defence Minister, Israel Katz, at around 06:30am on Saturday, February 28.
US President Donald Trump has confirmed the coordinated attack, saying there has been "mass terror" in Iran, "and we're not going to take it any longer".
Iran has launched retaliatory strikes, it is understood.
US embassy in Qatar announces 'duck and cover' warning
The U.S. Embassy in Qatar has implemented a shelter-in-place for all personnel - and have recommended "all Americans do the same until further notice".
The warning was issued around 7am on Saturday morning.
The shelter-in-place recommended the following:
- Find a secure location within your residence or another safe building. Have a supply of food, water, medications, and other essential items.
- Avoid demonstrations, keep a low profile, and stay aware of your surroundings.
- Monitor local media for breaking news. Be prepared to adjust your plans.
- Keep your phone charged and maintain communication with family and friends to inform them of your status.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps confirm retalliatory attack on Israel
The IRGC confirms previous IDF reports that Iran has fired retaliatory missiles towards Israel.
The counter-attack was announced in a statement posted by the semi-official Tasnim news agency on social media site Telegram.
The post reads:
"In an answer to the hostile and criminal enemy assault to the Islamic Republic of Iran, the first broad wave of missile and drone attacks of the Islamic Republic of Iran toward the occupied land has begun."
It is currently unclear if any of the missiles and drones have made contact on the ground in Israel.
US attacking Iran from air and sea, as they fire Tomahawk missiles from navy ships
The US is firing Tomahawk missiles from navy ships into Iran, according to three US officials.
Two US officials have said that the US is launching the military operation in Iran from air and sea, according to Sky News.
A large array of fighter jets is involved in the operation, one said, with the other claiming the US is targeting military and security targets in Iran.
Air raid sirens heard in Tel Aviv
It is understood that air raid sirens have been heard in Tel Aviv, after IDF reports of retaliatory strikes from Iran.
Netanyahu confirms coordinated US-Israel strikes on Iran
Benjamin Netanyahu has thanked President Trump, confirming the joint Israel-US strikes "to remove the existential threat posed by the terrorist regime in Iran".
His statement reads:
"My brothers and sisters, citizens of Israel, a short time ago, Israel and the United States embarked on an operation to remove the existential threat posed by the terrorist regime in Iran.
"I thank our great friend, President Donald Trump, for his historic leadership.
"For 47 years, the ayatollah regime has been shouting 'Death to Israel,' 'Death to America.' It has spilled our blood, murdered many Americans, and massacred its own people.
"This murderous terrorist regime must not be armed with nuclear weapons that would allow it to threaten all of humanity.
"Our joint action will create the conditions for the courageous Iranian people to take their destiny into their own hands.
"The time has come for all segments of the Iranian people - the Persians, the Kurds, the Azeris, the Baluchis, and the Ahwazis - to throw off the yoke of tyranny and bring about a free and peaceful Iran.
"I appeal to you, the citizens of Israel, to listen to the instructions of the Home Front Command. In the coming days, in Operation 'The Roar of the Lion,' we will all be required to have endurance and fortitude.
"Together we will stand, together we will fight, and together we will ensure the eternity of Israel."
Iran launches missiles at Israel, IDF reports
The Israel Defence Forces said it has identified missiles launched from Iran towards Israel, and is operating to intercept and strike threats where necessary.
The full statement from the IDF reads:
"A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat.
"In the past few minutes, the Home Front Command has sent a precautionary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant areas.
"The public is asked to act responsibly and follow the instructions - they save lives.
"Upon receiving an alert, the public is instructed to enter a protected space and remain there until further notice. Leaving a protected space is permitted only after receiving explicit instructions.
"The public is requested to continue acting in accordance with the Home Front Command’s guidelines."
'When we are finished, take over your government,' says Trump
In a video on Truth Social, he said there has been "mass terror" in Iran, "and we're not going to take it any longer".
Trump says "we are going to destroy their missiles" and "annihilate their navy", and adds that while steps have been taken to avoid casualties, "Americans may be lost".
He tells the Islamic Revolutionary Guard to "lay down their arms" or "face certain death" as "bombs will be dropping everywhere".
"When we are finished, take over your government, it will be yours to take", he adds.
"This will be, probably, your only chance for generations. For many years, you have asked for America's help, but you never got it.
"No president was willing to do what I am willing to do tonight."
Trump announces US launched 'major combat operations' against Iran
Donald Trump has confirmed that the US has launched "major combat operations" against Iran in an eight-minute video posted to his social media.
He said Tehran's "menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas, and our allies throughout the world".
"For 47 years, the Iranian regime has chanted 'Death to America' and waged an unending campaign of bloodshed.
"It's been mass terror, and we're not going to take it any longer."
He tells the Islamic Revolutionary Guard to "lay down their arms" or "face certain death".