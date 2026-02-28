Israel and the United States have launched 'coordinated' strikes on Iran.

“The State of Israel has launched a preemptive strike against Iran to remove threats to the State of Israel,” said Israeli Defence Minister, Israel Katz, at around 06:30am on Saturday, February 28.

US President Donald Trump has confirmed the coordinated attack, saying there has been "mass terror" in Iran, "and we're not going to take it any longer".

Iran has launched retaliatory strikes, it is understood.