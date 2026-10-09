People have long been warned that eating late at night leads to weight gain, but now scientists believe it may directly impact the liver.

New research on around 200,000 people across three studies found late-night eating was linked to a significantly increased risk of liver disease.

Published in the journal Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, the study found people who eat after dinner or after bedtime have a higher risk of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (when fat builds in the liver) or cirrhosis.

Lead author Dr Robert Wilechansky, from Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU), said: “We know the liver is very much in tune with the body’s circadian rhythms.

“So we’re interested in changing the timing of eating in a way that could make a difference in health without changing the composition of what people eat.”

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