Late-night meals and snacks linked to liver disease in new study
The study found a 20% to 30% increase in all forms of liver disease among people who reported late-night eating compared with those who did not
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
People have long been warned that eating late at night leads to weight gain, but now scientists believe it may directly impact the liver.
Listen to this article
New research on around 200,000 people across three studies found late-night eating was linked to a significantly increased risk of liver disease.
Published in the journal Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, the study found people who eat after dinner or after bedtime have a higher risk of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (when fat builds in the liver) or cirrhosis.
Lead author Dr Robert Wilechansky, from Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU), said: “We know the liver is very much in tune with the body’s circadian rhythms.
“So we’re interested in changing the timing of eating in a way that could make a difference in health without changing the composition of what people eat.”
Read More: Just Eat Takeaway orders return to growth after nearly five years
Read More: Britons to have ‘marginally healthier’ Christmas with less alcohol, Tesco says
The study in the US population found a 20% to 30% increase in all forms of liver disease among people who reported late-night eating compared with those who did not.
“It’s important to remember, of the people who developed fatty liver disease, only a small fraction develop serious forms of the condition like liver cirrhosis,” Dr Wilechansky said.
“Even so, the big take-away here is that confining your calorie intake to several hours before bedtime might be beneficial.”
Dr Andrew McHill, a sleep and circadian physiologist at OHSU, said: “We are seeing over and over again that the timing of behaviours, whether it’s sleep, eating or exercise, really matters.
“For example, we have shown that eating during the night, when the internal biological clock is promoting sleep, reduces the ability of your body to metabolise foods as efficiently and can eventually lead to obesity, diabetes and now poor liver health.”
There are many different types of liver disease and some have no symptoms.
Symptoms of cirrhosis include feeling very tired and weak all the time, loss of appetite, loss of sex drive, jaundice, itchy skin and feeling or being sick.