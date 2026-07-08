A new procedure that preserves a liver inside the body of a dead organ donor will lead to hundreds more people getting a transplant, health officials have said.

The procedure keeps donor livers supplied with oxygen inside a body for around two hours before removal.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) said this allows the liver to recover from damage while it is still in the donor’s body, and also allows time for doctors to run tests to make sure the liver is working well.

The current method involves immediately flushing donated livers with cold fluid and packing them in ice for transport, but this can lead to the liver being damaged.

Nice said that in 2024/25 some 727 livers were donated after circulatory death in the UK – but of these, only 309 were transplanted.

This means that more than half (58%) of donated livers were not used, largely because of concerns about damage caused by interrupted blood flow, Nice said.