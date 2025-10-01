There were mixed results for English teams in the Champions League with Chelsea winning, Tottenham drawing and Liverpool’s return to Istanbul ending in defeat.

Victor Osimhen’s first-half penalty proved the difference, with Alisson forced off after injuring himself saving from the Nigeria international in the second half.

Arne Slot says Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker will miss Saturday’s trip to Chelsea after going off injured in the 1-0 Champions League defeat away to Galatasaray.

William Saliba is staying with Arsenal while Wales boss Craig Bellamy sees success in England’s future.

“If my player is on the floor I nine out of 10 times fear the worst, and with the worst I mean that he cannot continue and that is what happened with Alisson,” said Slot

“Normally he will not be able to play Saturday, that is 99.9 per cent.”

Striker Hugo Ekitike also came off in the second half and Slot added: “Hugo felt something and said he couldn’t continue. Let’s see how he is for the weekend.”

Memories not enough for Mourinho

Jose Mourinho thanked Chelsea fans for their reception on his Stamford Bridge return but said memories will not “feed” him after Benfica were beaten 1-0.

Home supporters sang the name of Mourinho, a three-time Premier League winner with the club, but midfielder Richard Rios’ 18th-minute own goal decided the game.

“They belong to my history and I belong to their history,” said the Portuguese.

“I don’t feed myself with these memories. I feed myself with victories. On the pitch I was focused on the game but you have always a little bit of the sound.

“Hopefully I come back here in 20 years with my grandkids.”

Arteta impressed with players’ commitment

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal’s key players are committing their futures to the club because they can fulfil their ambitions to win trophies in north London.

Defender William Saliba has signed a new long-term deal, understood to be until 2030, despite interest from Real Madrid.

“It shows they belong to this club and that they share the same ambition as the club and want to continue their careers here,” said Arteta ahead of the Champions League visit of Olympiacos.