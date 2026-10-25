Liverpool clip Seagulls' wings: Big money signings combine as Reds beat high-flying Brighton 2-0 at Anfield
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Liverpool's big money signings came good, as Andoni Iraola's superstars led the way in a 2-0 victory against high-flying Brighton at Anfield.
Listen to this article
The trio of £100million-plus signings Alexander Isak, Bradley Barcola and Florian Wirtz all starred in Sunday's win at Anfield.
Fabian Hurzeler’s side may be the top flight's leading scorers, but they also know how to keep the ball out of the net.
Nevertheless, these were the first goals conceded in all competitions in over nine hours of play.
Wirtz was denied the credit for the 17th-minute opener due to the deflection off Pascal Gross, but there was no doubting Isak’s sixth goal in seven league appearances four minutes later from a Barcola cross.
Read More: Michael Carrick on the brink after Man United suffer latest humiliation at hands of Bournemouth
Read More: 'If it was up to me it wouldn't end like this': England's leading wicket-taker James Anderson released by boyhood club Lancashire
Strong contributions from the France international and Gakpo on the flanks ensured Brighton were never entirely comfortable in a first half in which they started the brighter.
By the 77th minute only Gakpo remained but with the visitors starting to cause problems – and Chelsea arriving on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup – changes were necessary.
The other performance of note came from on-loan Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo.
A centre-back playing on the right, he crossed for the first goal and continued to enhance his cult status with a header while flat out on the floor to deny Maxim De Cuyper a goalscoring opportunity just after going 2-0 up and a no-nonsense clearance which was close to putting Malick Yalcouye into the first row of the Main Stand.
Brighton may have fared better had Yasin Ayari not blazed over the first chance of the game after Diego Gomez’s pass released Gross but once Liverpool were ahead confidence flowed through them.
This was a fourth win in a row in all competitions, and a third in four in the league lifted them into fourth, six points behind Manchester City and Arsenal.
Brighton may have had two days’ less rest after their Europa League exploits but only three of that team were retained and even the loss of right-back Ferdi Kadioglu to injury after just six minutes did not dampen their verve.
But once Ayari wasted his opportunity in front of the Kop, Liverpool heeded the warning and when the excellent Araujo’s cross rebounded off Gross, Wirtz’s quick reactions saw the ball divert off the Seagulls midfielder to beat beat Bart Verbruggen.
In the next four minutes Gakpo had a shot saved and Isak fired over before scoring the second.
Barcola charged down Olivier Boscagli’s clearance and crossed for the Sweden striker to produce a poacher’s finish, scoring in three consecutive games for the first time since January 2025.
Ayari’s low, curled shot hit the post with goalkeeper Alisson Becker having decided it was going wide but Araujo had the last say of the first half by forcing a save out of Verbruggen.
After the break Gakpo should have squared to Barcola on the counter-attack but opted to thread a more difficult pass through to Isak and was crowded out.
Brighton came back stronger but could not find a way through, even with Alisson putting in one of his more erratic performances, suffering their first defeat since the end of August.