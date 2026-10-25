Liverpool extended their unbeaten run thanks to their expensively-assembled front four who helped overcome flying Brighton. . Picture: Liverpool FC/Getty

By Alex Storey

Liverpool's big money signings came good, as Andoni Iraola's superstars led the way in a 2-0 victory against high-flying Brighton at Anfield.

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The trio of £100million-plus signings Alexander Isak, Bradley Barcola and Florian Wirtz all starred in Sunday's win at Anfield. Fabian Hurzeler’s side may be the top flight's leading scorers, but they also know how to keep the ball out of the net. Nevertheless, these were the first goals conceded in all competitions in over nine hours of play. Wirtz was denied the credit for the 17th-minute opener due to the deflection off Pascal Gross, but there was no doubting Isak’s sixth goal in seven league appearances four minutes later from a Barcola cross. Read More: Michael Carrick on the brink after Man United suffer latest humiliation at hands of Bournemouth Read More: 'If it was up to me it wouldn't end like this': England's leading wicket-taker James Anderson released by boyhood club Lancashire

Florian Wirtz was denied credit for the opener, which was chalked up as a Pascal Gorss own goal. Picture: PAUL CURRIE/Getty

Strong contributions from the France international and Gakpo on the flanks ensured Brighton were never entirely comfortable in a first half in which they started the brighter. By the 77th minute only Gakpo remained but with the visitors starting to cause problems – and Chelsea arriving on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup – changes were necessary. The other performance of note came from on-loan Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo. A centre-back playing on the right, he crossed for the first goal and continued to enhance his cult status with a header while flat out on the floor to deny Maxim De Cuyper a goalscoring opportunity just after going 2-0 up and a no-nonsense clearance which was close to putting Malick Yalcouye into the first row of the Main Stand. Brighton may have fared better had Yasin Ayari not blazed over the first chance of the game after Diego Gomez’s pass released Gross but once Liverpool were ahead confidence flowed through them.

Brighton may have had two days’ less rest after their Europa League exploits but only three of that team were retained. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty