The woman has been described as white, in her 70s, about 5ft 2in tall, of small build with strawberry-blonde hair.

Picture: PA

By Flaminia Luck

The body of a woman discovered in a park in Liverpool was found stuffed inside a bin bag, police have revealed.

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Merseyside Police were called to Stanley Park on August 28 at around 5.25pm after being contacted by a member of the public. Officers attended and found the body of a woman in her 70s in the area of the walled garden. Enquiries remain ongoing to identify her and inform her next of kin, the force said. Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson said the body is believed to have been there for a number of weeks, despite the park's prominent location between Liverpool's Anfield Stadium and Everton's Goodison Park. The force described the woman as white, about 5ft 2in tall, of small build with strawberry-blonde hair. She was also wearing a "distinctive" cerise pink Nike T-shirt when she was found.

The body was found in the area of the walled garden. Picture: Alamy

An investigation is ongoing and CCTV, witness and forensic enquiries are in the process of being carried out. The force added results of the postmortem have been withheld for investigative reasons. Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson said: “We understand that this will be distressing and worrying for people to hear and I want the local community to be reassured that we are doing everything in our powers to find the person or persons responsible and bring them to justice. “We have carried out a number of lines of enquiry, including examining any missing people reports in the Merseyside and wider area, but at this stage we have not been able to identify the woman and would ask for the public’s help by coming forward with any information. Read more: 'Wonderful' grandfather, 85, dies months after confronting burglars during home invasion Read more: Priti Patel and Mel Stride axed in Tory reshuffle as Tom Tugendhat takes Shadow Foreign Secretary role

A police cordon remains in place inside Stanley Park. Picture: Alamy