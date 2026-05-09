Liverpool’s wait to secure Champions League football goes on while Chelsea avoided a club record-equalling seventh straight defeat in a 1-1 draw at Anfield.

The match encapsulated the hosts’ whole season in the first 45 minutes when they went ahead then retreated into their shell, allowing a team low on confidence and with a caretaker manager to grow into the game before equalising.

Ryan Gravenberch’s goal was only the fourth time Liverpool have scored in the opening 15 minutes of a league fixture this season but once Virgil van Dijk volleyed over from six yards things started to go backwards for Arne Slot’s side.

Enzo Fernandez’s low free-kick evaded everyone and crept inside the far post for the equaliser as Chelsea capitalised on the initiative they were handed by their passive opponents.

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