Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Newcastle's Alexander Isak for a British record transfer fee. Picture: Liverpool FC

By Chay Quinn

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Newcastle's Alexander Isak for a British record transfer fee worth £125million.

The Sweden international has been the subject of intense speculation about his future with the Magpies - and has now secured a dream move to Anfield. The deadline day transfer is reported to cost the Reds more than £125million - surpassing the previous record transfer fee to a British club. Isak will wear the number 9 for the club. Confirming the transfer on their X account, Liverpool posted a picture of the striker in their home shirt with the simple caption: "Worth the wait". He has signed a six-year contract with the club. Read More: Stunning Szoboszlai free-kick sinks Arsenal as Liverpool win early-season title clash to maintain perfect start

Isak said after finalising his move: "It’s been a long journey to get here. But I’m super-happy to be a part of this team, this club and everything it stands for. It’s something I’m proud of and I’m really looking forward to it. "I’m just happy it’s done and that I can get back to work. I’m looking forward to seeing my teammates and the fans, and getting back out there.” In a short statement, the Magpies said: "Newcastle United can announce the sale of striker Alexander Isak to Liverpool for a significant British record transfer fee." After signing for Newcastle from Spanish side Real Sociedad in 2022, Isak scored 62 goals in 109 appearances. The record was previously broken earlier this summer, also by Liverpool, when they signed Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz for an initial fee of £100million. Boss Arne Slot's spending spree this summer has seen Liverpool shell out more than £400m in transfer fees in total.

This is the largest ever Premier League outlay in a single transfer window, surpassing the previous £401.2m spent by Chelsea in 2023. Isak added: “I think I have a lot to give, I think I have a lot to improve. I’m a striker but I always want to give as much as possible to the team, mainly goals but much more than that as well. “I want to win everything. Yeah, [as simple as that].” Isak bagged 23 league goals last season as he led Newcastle to Champions League qualification for only the third time in their history.

To secure the move, the striker effectively went on strike and refused to play in Newcastle's first three Premier League fixtures. The 25-year-old has won 52 caps for Sweden and scored in Newcastle's League Cup final win against Liverpool in May, the Magpies first major trophy in 70 years. Premier League champions Liverpool had one £110 million bid for Isak rejected earlier in the window but have now got their man.

