Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool at the end of the season. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Mohamed Salah is set to leave Liverpool at the end of this season, the Premier League club have announced.

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The 33-year-old arrived at Anfield from Roma in 2017 and has made 435 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 255 goals. A statement on the official Liverpool website said: “Mohamed Salah is to bring the curtain down on his illustrious career with Liverpool at the end of the 2025-26 season. “The forward has reached an agreement with the Reds that will see him close a remarkable nine-year chapter at Anfield. Read more: Igor Tudor found out his dad died after Tottenham’s defeat on Sunday

“Salah expressed his wish to make this announcement to the supporters at the earliest possible opportunity to provide transparency about his future due to his respect and gratitude for them.” In a video featuring highlights of his time with Liverpool posted on X, Salah said: “Hello everyone. Unfortunately, the day has come. “This is the first part of my farewell. I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season. “I wanted to start by saying that I never imagined how deeply this club, this city, these people would become part of my life. Liverpool is not just a football club. It’s a passion, it’s a history, it’s a spirit. I can’t explain in words to anyone not of this club.

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final. Picture: Getty