He is due on Merseyside this morning ahead of signing a six-year contract.

Talks to sign him progressed on Sunday night and an agreement between the clubs is now in place.

The Premier League champions have already had one £110 million bid for Isak rejected, and could finally get their man in the final hours of the window.

Isak has trained alone and effectively been on strike in a bid to force through a move from Newcastle to Liverpool.

The transfer saga of the summer has been played out on Tyneside with Sweden striker Isak in the spotlight – as he looks set for a deadline day move.

Sources say the overall deal will be worth £130 million and the sale has been sanctioned by Newcastle’s Saudi owners, the Daily Mail reports.

Newcastle had been willing to explore his departure all summer, after the striker signalled his intention to leave at the end of last season.

He wrote on social media: "I've kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken. That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn't reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.

"The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time.

"To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading.

"When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can't continue.

"That's where things are for me right now – and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself."

The magpies initially said they would not sell him unless a £150m offer was brought to the table.

The club responded: “We are disappointed to have been alerted to a social media post by Alexander Isak.

"We are clear in response that Alex remains under contract and that no commitment has ever been made by a club official that Alex can leave Newcastle United this summer.

"Alex remains part of our family and will be welcomed back when he is ready to rejoin his team-mates."

But now, it appears the club is willing to part ways with the player for the £130million agreed fee.