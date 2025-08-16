Antoine Semenyo during the Liverpool v Bournemouth Premier League fixture. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

A Liverpool fan who claims to have witnessed 'racist abuse' against Antoine Semenyo has shed light on the incident, telling LBC how the supporter 'shouted' and 'threw chewing gum' at the player.

The football fan, who attended the game and says he sat meters from the supporter in question, said the "incident last night didn't surprise me given his past behaviour." Liverpool's curtain-raiser against Bournemouth at Anfield was halted when visiting forward Antoine Semenyo reported being racially abused by a spectator. Match referee Anthony Taylor stopped play in the 29th minute and spoke with managers Arne Slot and Andoni Iraola before respective captains Virgil van Dijk and Adam Smith were called over to the dug-outs. It is understood police officers went into the referee's room at half-time, while an anti-discrimination message was read out to the Anfield crowd. Merseyside police also opened a probe into the allegation that left Liverpool manager Arne Slot furious as it detracted from emotional tributes to the late Diogo Jota, who was killed alongside his brother in a car accident in July. Season ticket holder Nick Collins, who claims to have witnessed the incident, has recalled what he saw unfolding on the night. He said the supporter in question "does react every match very angrily to almost everything and it's not pleasant to be around," adding that "the incident last night didn't surprise me given his past behaviour." He recalled how the fan had misbehaved previously, and thrown chewing gum at players before. "I actually had an issue with him previously because he comes in, eats food and throws the wrappers on the floor," Mr Collins said.

Antoine Semenyo celebrates scoring his side's second goal alongside Marcus Tavernier.

"Last season he threw his chewing gum onto the pitch a lot, once toward a player and one hit the linesman. So I’ve used him as a teaching example to my daughter of how not to behave!" Describing how the individual regularly watches at Anfield from a wheelchair, he revealed that the man in question had also held a season ticket for many years. He said: "The incident last night didn’t surprise me given his past behaviour, the guy next to me said 'I hope he’s not said anything racist' and that was before the game was stopped." Mr Collins also told of his experience in a post on X, writing: "He’s passionate but often takes things way too far, but it is what it is." “About 28 minutes into the game, Semenyo goes to take a throw in. He’s not a player that goads the fans and seems like a decent lad – the sort of player that people want playing for their club. “For reasons I’ll never know, the fella near me in bay seven (I’m bay nine) decides to go over to him in his wheelchair and shout something at Semenyo. “Semenyo then asks him to repeat it and he repeated it and threw his chewing gum at him. “Then, two minutes later, the play is stopped. The fella next to me says he hopes he hasn’t said anything racist to Semenyo, but then I’m getting texts from people saying it’s about the fan in the wheelchair allegedly abusing Semenyo. “We missed the first goal because all of us were uncomfortable being around this guy, who’s now sat in silence, probably realising what he’s done and he’s soon to be in the s**t. “We didn’t want him near us and people (including myself) were calling him a racist pr**k. It was just uncomfortable to be around and we wanted him gone. "The stewards didn’t have a clue what was going on either.”

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk (centre) and players during a stop in play after Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo (second right) informs referee Anthony Taylor (third left) of a possible racial comment from the crowd.

Merseyside Police said a 47-year-old man was removed from the ground and an investigation was under way after his identity was confirmed. Chief Inspector Kev Chatterton, the match commander for the Liverpool v Bournemouth game, said: "Merseyside Police will not tolerate hate crime of any form. "We take incidents like this very seriously, and in cases like this we will be proactively seeking football banning orders, with the club, against those responsible." He added: "There is no place for racism and it is vital that anyone who witnesses such an offence reports it to stewards, or the police immediately, so we can take the necessary action like we did this evening. "As with all matches, we work very closely with both Liverpool and Everton FC to ensure the safety of the public, and the players.” Antoine Semenyo said the response to his report of racist abuse from a Liverpool fan showed football at its best. Writing on social media, Semenyo said: "Last night at Anfield will stay with me forever - not because of one person's words, but because of how the entire football family stood together. "To my @afcb team-mates who supported me in that moment, to the @liverpoolfc players and fans who showed their true character, to the @premierleague officials who handled it professionally - thank you. Football showed its best side when it mattered most. "Scoring those two goals felt like speaking the only language that truly matters on the pitch. This is why I play - for moments like these, for my team-mates, for everyone who believes in what this beautiful game can be. "The overwhelming messages of support from across the football world remind me why I love this sport. We keep moving forward, together."

Liverpool's Dutch manager Arne Slot speaks with Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo.