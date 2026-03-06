Former Liverpool winger Jordon Ibe is to face trial accused of assaulting a woman.

Ibe, 30, appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, where he pleaded not guilty to an offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The alleged assault took place in Lambeth, south London, on December 14, the court heard.

Ibe, who made 41 appearances for the Anfield side before spells at Derby County, Birmingham City and AFC Bournemouth, was told his trial will take place at the same court on July 14.

Ibe, of Chislehurst, Bromley, south-east London, was released on conditional bail at the end of the 13-minute hearing and ordered to next appear in court for his trial.

The Metropolitan Police previously said Ibe was arrested at Luton Airport on January 30 and he was charged last month.

