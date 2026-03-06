Former Liverpool winger Jordon Ibe to face trial over alleged assault on a woman
Former Liverpool winger Jordon Ibe is to face trial accused of assaulting a woman.
Listen to this article
Ibe, 30, appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, where he pleaded not guilty to an offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The alleged assault took place in Lambeth, south London, on December 14, the court heard.
Ibe, who made 41 appearances for the Anfield side before spells at Derby County, Birmingham City and AFC Bournemouth, was told his trial will take place at the same court on July 14.
Ibe, of Chislehurst, Bromley, south-east London, was released on conditional bail at the end of the 13-minute hearing and ordered to next appear in court for his trial.
The Metropolitan Police previously said Ibe was arrested at Luton Airport on January 30 and he was charged last month.
Read more: Wolves stun champions Liverpool to continue Premier League revival
Read more: Police hunt male suspect after girl, 17, ‘sexually assaulted’ in shop doorway
The former England under-21 international now plays for Lokomotiv Sofia in the Bulgarian First League, the highest in the Balkan country
.Ibe made 58 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions after first joining in 2012.
He appeared 92 times for Bournemouth between 2016 and 2020.In the last two years he had been playing non-league football before securing the move to the Bulgarian capital in November 2025.