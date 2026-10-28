Liverpool knock Chelsea out of League Cup on penalties as Wesley Fofana skies crucial spot kick at Anfield
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Liverpool saw off Chelsea in another Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out as former Reds midfielder Xabi Alonso suffered his third defeat as a manager at Anfield.
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Four years ago in the final at Wembley the Reds prevailed 11-10 in an epic shoot-out in which only one player missed and while this could not quite match that for drama the celebrations at the end were telling as the hosts won 6-5 after a 1-1 draw.
Joe Gomez, who has not scored in 280 appearances for the club, struck the decisive spot-kick for the hosts, with Wesley Fofana subsequently blazing over.
The game itself had been short on quality and the fact two needlessly-conceded penalties brought the only goals in a four-minute period at the end of the first half spoke volumes.
Basic geometry meant Ryan Gravenberch’s lunge from behind Moises Caicedo was never going to win the ball but it was not even necessary as the midfielder was heading away from goal.
Morgan Rogers scored the spot-kick in an otherwise underwhelming night for the England international – although he was not alone in that regard – before Fofana inexplicably raised an arm to allow Cody Gakpo to equalise.
Based on team selections it appeared to be a question of whether a Chelsea team at virtually its strongest available would have a decisive influence before the hosts’ half-a-billion pound bench could be deployed.
Liverpool made seven changes, resting the likes of Alexander Isak, Bradley Barcola, Florian Wirtz and Alexis Mac Allister, while Chelsea swapped just four.
In the end neither proved to be a factor as it came down to who held their nerve.
Mac Allister, Isak, Gakpo, Wirtz, ey Barcola and Gomez successfully did for the hosts, with Pedro Neto, Rogers, Romeo Lavia, Jordan Henderson and Levi Colwill on target for the hosts.
Kostas Tsimikas had a chance to win it with Liverpool’s fifth penalty after Valentin Barco hit the post but he blazed into the Kop, as did Fofana – decisively – after Giorgi Mamardashvili had saved from Emmanuel Emegha.
In truth there was not a lot of football played as it looked like a game neither team particularly wanted at this stage of the season with Arsenal coming to Anfield at the weekend and Chelsea hosting Manchester United.
The first half only ignited when the long-standing, underlying enmity between these two clubs rose to the surface.
Teenager Rio Ngumoha, who moved from Chelsea somewhat acrimoniously two years ago, lit up both halves with some driving runs and it was something of an achievement it took until the 50th minute for Josh Acheampong to be booked for fouling him.
Gravenberch’s tackle on Caicedo raised the stakes, with former Liverpool captain Henderson almost baiting the crowd who booed his every touch by collecting the ball before eventually handing over for Rogers to send Mamardashvili the wrong way from the spot.
Liverpool’s response was almost instantaneous as, after a Trey Nyoni volley deflected for a corner, Fofana stuck up his arm in the ensuing scramble allowing Gakpo to equalise.
Early in the second half Rogers was sent clean through but appeared in two minds and, having looked for a pass, a poor touch sent the ball into the arms of Mamardashvili.
Ronald Araujo’s flying header was parried by Mike Penders, who also tipped a low Barcola shot around the post.
Wirtz and Barcola were sent on just before the hour and while the latter injected some threat the hoped-for boost from the bench did not arrive even after Mac Allister and Isak arrived for the last 10, with penalties looking inevitable.