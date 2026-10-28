Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Fourth Round. Picture: Jacques Feeney/Offside/Getty

By Chay Quinn

Liverpool saw off Chelsea in another Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out as former Reds midfielder Xabi Alonso suffered his third defeat as a manager at Anfield.

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Four years ago in the final at Wembley the Reds prevailed 11-10 in an epic shoot-out in which only one player missed and while this could not quite match that for drama the celebrations at the end were telling as the hosts won 6-5 after a 1-1 draw. Joe Gomez, who has not scored in 280 appearances for the club, struck the decisive spot-kick for the hosts, with Wesley Fofana subsequently blazing over. The game itself had been short on quality and the fact two needlessly-conceded penalties brought the only goals in a four-minute period at the end of the first half spoke volumes. Basic geometry meant Ryan Gravenberch’s lunge from behind Moises Caicedo was never going to win the ball but it was not even necessary as the midfielder was heading away from goal.

The Reds condemned Xabi Alonso to his third defeat at Anfield as a manager. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Morgan Rogers scored the spot-kick in an otherwise underwhelming night for the England international – although he was not alone in that regard – before Fofana inexplicably raised an arm to allow Cody Gakpo to equalise. Based on team selections it appeared to be a question of whether a Chelsea team at virtually its strongest available would have a decisive influence before the hosts’ half-a-billion pound bench could be deployed. Liverpool made seven changes, resting the likes of Alexander Isak, Bradley Barcola, Florian Wirtz and Alexis Mac Allister, while Chelsea swapped just four. In the end neither proved to be a factor as it came down to who held their nerve. Mac Allister, Isak, Gakpo, Wirtz, ey Barcola and Gomez successfully did for the hosts, with Pedro Neto, Rogers, Romeo Lavia, Jordan Henderson and Levi Colwill on target for the hosts. Kostas Tsimikas had a chance to win it with Liverpool’s fifth penalty after Valentin Barco hit the post but he blazed into the Kop, as did Fofana – decisively – after Giorgi Mamardashvili had saved from Emmanuel Emegha.

Wesley Fofana missed the final spot kick. Picture: Jacques Feeney/Offside/Getty